Murray's Late Homer Gives Shuckers Doubleheader Split against Trash Pandas

July 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Ethan Murray at the plate

BILOXI, MS - Ethan Murray's sixth-inning go-ahead home run in game two helped the Biloxi Shuckers (53-40, 11-13) to a doubleheader split against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (33-59, 9-15) at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. The Shuckers fell, 5-1, in game one before a 3-1 win in game two, earning their second doubleheader split of the season. During the twin-bill, Zavier Warren set the Shuckers' new franchise record (since 2018) by appearing in his 82 nd consecutive game, breaking Brock Wilken's previous streak of 81, set in 2024.

In game one, the Trash Pandas jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single from Ben Gobbel. In the second, the Trash Pandas extended their lead to 3-0 with RBI singles from Nelson Rada and Denzer Guzman. An error on a sacrifice bunt from Cooper Pratt allowed Ethan Murray to score from first in the fourth, making it 3-1. The Trash Pandas made it 5-1 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth from Joe Redfield and an RBI single in the sixth from Denzer Guzman. Sam Aldegheri (5-6) earned the win while Brett Wichrowski (1-4) took the loss.

The Shuckers struck first in the second inning of game two with a Zavier Warren triple, followed by a sacrifice fly to left from Garrett Spain, making it 1-0. Oscar Colás tied the game at one in the fourth with a solo home run to left-center. In the sixth, Ethan Murray smashed his eighth home run of the year to right-center, a two-run shot, making it 3-1. K.C. Hunt (5-6) starred on the mound and earned the win after seven strikeouts across 6.0 innings with one run allowed, while George Klassen (3-8) earned the complete-game loss. Brian Fitzpatrick also earned his second save of the season with a strikeout in a scoreless seventh.

