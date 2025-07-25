Barons Get Walk-Off 7-6 Win to Extend Winning Streak to 12 Straight Wins

July 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

The Birmingham Barons get the 7-6 walk-off win against the Montgomery Biscuits before 4859 at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons trailed for most of the game, but scored two runs in the eighth to take the lead, and lost the lead in the top of the ninth inning, but got the walk-off in the end to continue the Barons' 12-game winning streak. The 12-game winning streak ties the longest winning streak of the minor leagues this season.

Starting pitcher Tanner McDougal pitched 2.1 innings, giving up five hits, four earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts. McDougal came into the game, not giving up an earned run in four starts. Tyler Schweitzer pitched 3.2 innings, giving up two hits, no runs, and two walks with three strikeouts. Jordan Mikel pitched 2.0 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and no walks with a strikeout. Closer Zach Franklin (3-0, 1.85) gave up a run in the 9th and got the win, giving up a hit and a run with two strikeouts.

The Barons scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Galanie grounded out, but Rikuu Nishida scored on the play. Jacob Gonzalez followed with a line drive to left field, and William Bergolla scored, and the Barons led 2-0. In the top of the third inning, Brock Jones homered to right field. Tatem Levins singled to center field, scoring Homer Bush. Cooper Kinney doubled to left field, scoring Tatem Levins. Gregory Barrios grounded out, scoring Kinney, and the Biscuits took the 4-2 lead over the Barons.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Wilfred Veras hit a sacrifice fly to score Gonzalez, and the Barons trailed 4-3. In the top of the seventh inning, Tatem Levins singled, scoring Colton Ledbetter, and the Biscuits led 5-3. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ryan Galanie grounded into a double play, scoring Nishida, and the Barons still trailed 5-4 in the game.

In the bottom of the eighth, Sam Antonacci walked, and Wilfred Veras singled to put runners on the corners. Caden Connor singled, scoring Antonacci. Calvin Harris grounded into a double play, scoring Veras, and the Barons took a 6-5 lead into the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth, Jones tripled down the right field line and Ledbetter hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Jones, and the game was tied at 6-6. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Nishida walked, Bergolla sacrificed Nishida to second base, and Galanie followed with the walk-off single to right field, scoring Nishida.

For the Barons, Bergolla had three hits, a run scored, and a stolen base. Gonzalez had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Antonacci had two hits, a walk, and a run scored. Veras had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored.

With the win, the Barons have won 12 games in a row, tying for the longest winning streak of 12 games to four other minor league teams this season.







