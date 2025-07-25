Warren's Double, Kuehner's Strong Start Leads Shuckers to 30th Home Win

BILOXI, MS - A dominant start from Tate Kuehner and a two-run eighth inning propelled the Biloxi Shuckers (54-40, 12-13) to a 3-2 comeback win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (33-60, 9-16) at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. In the win, Tate Kuehner struck out six, becoming the first Southern League pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts this season. The Shuckers also became the first Southern League team to reach 30 home wins on the season.

The Shuckers jumped out in the fourth with an RBI single from Jheremy Vargas, scoring Darrien Miller from second. The game remained at 1-0 until the seventh, when a wild pitch and a throwing error gave the Trash Pandas a 2-1 lead. Zavier Warren tied the game in the eighth inning with a ground-rule double to left-center, scoring Ethan Murray. Later in the inning, Warren scored on a fielding error on a groundball to third off Adam Hall's bat, making it 3-2.

Kaleb Bowman (1-1) earned the win after 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts while Ryan Middendorf notched his first save of the season. Brady Choban (1-5) took the loss for the Trash Pandas. Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner also lowered his ERA to 2.39 with one run allowed over 6.0 innings with six strikeouts. Over his last six starts, Kuehner has allowed four earned runs in 31.0 innings, a 1.16 ERA, with 37 strikeouts.

At the plate, Zavier Warren (2-for-4) and Darrien Miller (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

