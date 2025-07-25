Shuckers Release Playoff Ticket Package with over 50% Savings

July 25, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced the team's 2025 Southern League Playoff ticket package, including tickets to all games potentially held at Keesler Federal Park in the Southern League Division Series and Championship Series. The package includes four tickets with savings of up to 53% off day-of-game pricing. Fans can click HERE to purchase the package.

If fewer than four home games are played during the playoffs, any unused tickets will be automatically converted into a credit towards the 2026 season. The credit will be applied directly to accounts. The Shuckers are set to host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the Southern League Division Series at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19. The Shuckers will host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the Southern League Championship Series, if they advance, on Tuesday, September 23 and Wednesday, September 24. Both rounds of the 2025 Southern League Playoffs will be a best-of-three series.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







