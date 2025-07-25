Barons' 12-Game Winning Streak Snapped After 6-3 Loss to Biscuits on Friday Night

After 12 straight wins, the Birmingham Barons lost 6-3 to the Montgomery Biscuits before 5,192 at Regions Field on Friday night. The Barons' 12 consecutive wins tied four other minor league winning streaks this season.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith (2-1, 3.32) cruised the first three innings, but found some trouble in the fourth inning. Smith pitched 3.2 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and two walks with six strikeouts. Tommy Vail pitched 2.1 innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and no walks with four strikeouts. Jared Kelley pitched .2 innings, giving up a run and two walks with a strikeout. Andrew Dalquist pitched 1.1 innings and did not give up a hit or a walk. Eric Adler pitched one inning, giving up only one hit.

The Biscuits scored first in the top of the fourth inning when Homer Bush tripled with one out. Will Simpson walked to put runners on the corner. Braydon Taylor doubled to right field, scoring Bush and Simpson, and the Biscuits took a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Brock Jones hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Simpson. Kamren James singles, Taylor scored, and Tres Barrera scored on a throwing error from center field. The Biscuits took a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, Ryan Galanie reached on a fielding error. On a wild pitch, Galanie advanced to second base. Jacob Gonzalez doubled down the left field line, and the Barons trailed 5-1. Wilfred Veras grounded out, and Gonzalez scored on the play, and the Barons now trailed 5-2. In the top of the seventh inning, Gregory Barrios walked and then stole second base. A passed ball gets Barrios to third base. Bush grounded out, but Barrios scored to make it 6-2 Montgomery.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Caden Connor singled home Ryan Galanie to cut the Biscuits lead to 6-3. The Barons brought the tying run to the plate, but a groundout to third base ended the Barons' threat.

For the Barons, Rikuu Nishida had two hits and a walk. Caden Connor had two hits and an RBI.







