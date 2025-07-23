Biscuits Fall to Barons 3-1

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (48-44, 10-13) dropped the second game of the series to the Birmingham Barons (54-39, 16-7) on Wednesday night by a 3-1 score.

The loss goes to pitcher Owen Wild, who recorded two strikeouts over five innings. Antonio Menendez made it through two scoreless innings, also striking out two batters.

Cooper Kinney and Colton Ledbetter recorded the only two hits of the night for Montgomery. Kinney's double in the sixth inning is his first hit of the series, and his 13th double of the season.

The third game of the series is on Wednesday night at Regions Field. Ty Cummings will make the start for Montgomery while Tanner McDougal is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

