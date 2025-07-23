Sean Murphy Gets his 7th Win with a 3-1 Win over the Biscuits

July 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Sean Murphy goes five shutout innings as the Birmingham Barons win 3-1 before 2,938 at Regions Field on Wednesday night. Murphy gets his seventh win of the season and leads the Southern League with a 1.45 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP on the season. With the win, the Barons have an 11-game winning streak. In the modern-day era, the Barons' longest winning streak is 14 wins in a row.

Murphy pitched 5.0 innings, only giving up one hit, no runs, and one walk with four strikeouts with 60 pitches. Jared Kelley pitched the sixth inning, giving up a hit, an earned run, and a walk with a strikeout. Tyler Davis pitched 2.0 innings, giving up only a walk with two strikeouts. Garrett Schoenle pitched the ninth inning, getting two strikeouts for his fourth save of the season. Schoenle has a 1.35 ERA on the season.

The Barons scored first in the game when Sam Antonacci doubled to lead off the bottom of the second inning. Mario Camilletti singled to left field, scoring Antonacci, and the Barons took a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Rikuu Nishida singled, stole second, and scored on a Ryan Galanie ground ball single to left field. With the run, the Barons led 2-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Biscuits scored on a wild pitch, and Brock Jones scored the run. The Barons' lead was cut to 2-1. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Antonacci walked and then Antonacci stole second base. Colby Smelley singled to center field, scoring Antonacci, and the Barons led 3-1. That was enough of a lead, as the Barons have the best ERA in the Southern League and held the Biscuits to just two runs in two games.

For the Barons, Nishida went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored along with his 30th stolen base of the season. Camilletti had two hits and an RBI. Antonacci had a double, two walks, two runs scored, and a stolen base.







