Shuckers, Trash Pandas Postponed on Wednesday

July 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Rocket City Trash Pandas were postponed on Wednesday at Keesler Federal Park due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 23 at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and both games will be seven innings. Game two of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game, for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

Fans can kickstart the weekend with Thirsty Thursday© presented by PBR, Coca-Cola, and Kicker108 with $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products. Fans can splash in with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday© Deal, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. The Shuckers will also partner with the Gulfport HS CTE program to host Gulfport Night. Join the Shuckers as they celebrate the best Gulfport has to offer. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







