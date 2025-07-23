Rain Postpones Trash Pandas and Shuckers in Biloxi on Wednesday

BILOXI, Miss. - Tonight's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Biloxi Shuckers at Keesler Federal Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 24, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 5:05 pm CT followed by Game 2.

Rocket City is set to send LHP Sam Aldegheri (4-6, 4.75 ERA) to the mound in the opener, followed by RHP George Klassen (3-7, 5.86 ERA) in Game 2. Biloxi will counter with RHP Brett Wichrowski (1-3, 2.40 ERA) in Game 1 and RHP K.C. Hunt (4-6, 5.43 ERA) in the nightcap. Fans can watch the doubleheader live on Bally Sports Live, stream it on MiLB.tv, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand from July 28-August 3 against the Birmingham Barons. The homestand features special events including Educator Appreciation Night presented by COUNTRY Financial, Space Night with a jersey auction, Dinosaur Weekend, and more!

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.

