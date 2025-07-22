Barons Score Two Runs in the 9th for the 2-1 Win over the Biscuits.

July 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Birmingham Barons scored two runs and got the 2-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits before 2,875 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. With the win, the Barons have won 10 games in a row and are four short of their modern-day franchise record of 14 in a row. Colby Smelley singles on a ground ball to right field and the Barons get the walk-off home win.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens was big again in this game, going 6.0 innings, only giving up two hits, no runs, and four walks with five strikeouts in 92 pitches in the no-decision. Eric Adler pitched the seventh inning, giving up two hits with two strikeouts. Mark McLauglin (2-0, 0.93) pitched 2.0 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and no walks, and was the winning pitcher.

All the scoring was done in the ninth inning. The Biscuits scored in the top of the ninth inning when Tatum Levins doubled down the right field line. Will Simpson followed with a single to right field, scoring Levins, and the Biscuits took a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Sam Antonacci walked to start the inning. Wilfred Veras doubles to right field and Antonacci winds up at third base, but on the throw in from second base, the throw gets away from the shortstop covering second base and goes towards home plate. With Antonacci watching, he breaks for home and scores the tying run. With one out, Veras takes off from second base and beats the throw for his 13th stolen base of the season.

Smelley singles on a ground ball to right field, scoring Veras, and the Barons get the 2-1 home win.

For the Barons, Antonacci had two hits, a run scored, and a walk. Veras had two hits, a stolen base, and a run scored. Rikuu Nishida had a hit and a walk. He made two outstanding plays, doubling up a runner at first base after a fly out and getting an outfield assist by throwing out a runner at third base.







Southern League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.