Series Preview - Knoxville Smokies vs Pensacola Blue Wahoos

July 22, 2025

Pensacola will visit Knoxville this week to make their first Covenant Health Park appearance of the 2025 season. Both clubs enter the series with unfinished business.

The Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, just finished off a series win against a Chattanooga team that has already clinched a playoff spot. Pensacola sits at an overall record of 12-8, leading the Southern League South. The Smokies, the Cubs' Double-A affiliate, wrapped up a three-game series with the Birmingham Barons who have been on an absolute tear recently, winning nine straight. Though they didn't come out on top in the series, they're still not sitting in a bad spot with a record of 10-11, four games behind the league leader.

This marks the second matchup between these opponents in 2025. Knoxville dropped four of six in April when the Smokies went down to Pensacola. Pitcher Zac Leigh came away with the win in both Smokies victories. With division leads and playoff hopes up for grabs, expect a series with a playoff-like atmosphere between two clubs with prospects looking to prove they're ready for the next level.

First pitch of the series is set for 7:00 PM ET at Covenant Health Park.

After a nice All-Star Break and a rough series in Birmingham, the Knoxville Smokies are ready to return to Covenant Health Park. Knoxville dropped all three games in the weekend road trip, and added to Birmingham's flawless nine-game win streak.

The Smokies offense was stagnant against the Barons, but still has a formidable offensive attack. The Smokies rank third in the Southern League in batting average (.239), second in the league in hits (667), and are ranked second in OBP (.330). Pedro Ramirez (CHC No. 16 overall prospect) leads the Southern League in hits with 97, and is on top of all other Smokies in runs, hits, and batting average. BJ Murray Jr., the Smokies go-to cleanup hitter, leads the Southern League in RBIs, doing what he does best. Three other Smokies - Reivaj Garcia, Jordan Nwogu, and Brett Bateman - also are hitting above .300 in the month of July.

On the mound, Knoxville has had a pitching staff anchored by a reliable starting rotation. The Smokies turn to arms like Grant Kipp, Jaxon Wiggins, and Tyler Schlaffer, each capable of dominating opposing lineups and putting the ball in the strike zone. The bullpen provides equally impressive depth, featuring six different relievers with sub-3 ERAs in their last ten appearances. This is just the tip of the iceberg for the Smokies bullpen, who consistently keep opposing hitters off balance with different pitch mixes and approaches. In high stakes situations, the Smokies turn to closer A.J. Puckett, whose clutch performance has established him as the Southern League's saves leaders with 14 saves. This combination of starting depth, bullpen versatility, and late-game reliability gives Knoxville a complete pitching foundation capable of controlling games and this series against Pensacola.

The Smokies are set to host a hungry Pensacola Blue Wahoos squad that is eager to clinch a playoff berth. Pensacola wrapped up their three-game series; now they sit at the top of the Southern League South with their 12-8 record.

The Blue Wahoos enter with one of the league's best base-running attacks, ranking number one in the Southern League in stolen bases (124). However, the Smokies are not too far behind, just two stolen bases back with 122. Five Blue Wahoos have over 10 stolen bases on the year including Shane Sasaki(24), who leads the Wahoos, Johnny Olmstead(16), Kemp Alderman(14), Mark Coley II(14), and Jared Serna(11).

Knoxville's hitters won't catch a break on the other side either. Though the Blue Wahoos recently lost Robby Snelling (MIA No. 3 prospect), who was moved up to Triple-A, they still have the No. 1 prospect in the organization, Thomas White. The southpaw slinger stands 6'5", 240 lb, at 20 years old and was drafted straight out of high school, 35th overall in 2023. White has been lights-out this year, posting a 2.88 ERA and 72 strikeouts over just 50 innings.

Players to Watch

BJ Murray Jr. will be the player to watch on the offensive side of the ball for the Smokies. The switch-hitting slugger has been locked in during July, posting an impressive .308 batting average while maintaining his position as the Smokies' home run leader. Murray's versatility from both sides of the plate, combined with his power, makes him a constant threat in the lineup. His ability to deliver in clutch situations has become a big turning point for this team. On the mound, Ryan Gallagher will be a must-watch. As a new pickup for the Knoxville Smokies, Gallagher is ranked No. 17 in the Cubs' prospect system, right under Pedro Ramirez at No. 16. The top 30 prospect made his first appearance for the Smokies in Birmingham, where he allowed just one run over five innings and struck out three.

For the Blue Wahoos, Thomas White will be the pitcher to watch. The Miami Marlins' top prospect commands immediate attention whenever he takes the mound at Covenant Health Park. At just 20 years old, earning the organization's No. 1 prospect ranking as a pitcher represents a remarkable achievement that speaks to his talent and potential. His minor league stats validate the expectations, as he has formed an impressive 2.88 ERA while striking out 72 batters across only 50 innings of work. On the other side of the ball, Kemp Alderman will be the other player to watch. The 2023 second-round pick has compiled impressive numbers this season, combining power and speed with 9 home runs, 14 stolen bases, a .281 batting average, and 34 runs driven in. Ranked as the organization's No. 10 prospect, Alderman shows his exceptional talent level that Pensacola brings to this series. The Blue Wahoos are bringing a total of five top 30 prospects to Knoxville.

Probable Pitching Matchups

7/22 Tuesday, 7:00 PM ET

(TBD) vs RHP Alex Williams (5-0, 2.73 ERA)

7/23 Wednesday, 7:00 PM ET (All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday)

RHP Sam Armstrong (2-6, 4.57 ERA) vs RHP Ike Buxton (3-4, 4.89 ERA)

7/24 Thursday, 7:00 PM ET (Thirsty Thursday)

RHP Tyler Schlaffer (4-2, 3.63 ERA) vs LHP Dax Fulton (4-7, 4.25 ERA)

7/25 Friday, 7:00 PM ET (Christmas in July/ Summer Firework Series/ Chick-fil-A Friday/ Feel Good Friday/ Festive Mascot Plush)

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (3-2, 2.02 ERA) vs RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (5-5, 4.41 ERA)

7/26 Saturday, 7:00 PM ET (Wrestling Night/ Summer Firework Series)

RHP Ryan Gallagher (4-6, 3.59 ERA) vs LHP Thomas White (2-3, 2.88 ERA)

7/27 Sunday, 2:00 PM ET (Peppa Pig Day)

(TBD) vs RHP Jacob Miller (2-4, 4.42 ERA)

With the second half of the regular season in full swing, every inning carries playoff weight - and this Smokies-Blue Wahoos matchup is one that fans will not want to miss. From top prospects to surgical underdogs, both teams are stacked with talent hungry to climb the standings to be at the top to secure a playoff spot.

Listen to all the action on the radio: 92.5 FM/1180 AM WKCEWatch live on MiLB.tv or the MLB App.

