Series Recap: Knoxville Smokies vs Pensacola Blue Wahoos

July 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies celebrate in the dugout

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies concluded their homestand at Covenant Health Park this week against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The Smokies entered the series at 10-11, seeking to reverse their fortunes after three-straight losses to the Birmingham Barons had halted their climb back toward the top of the Southern League North. Pensacola arrived with a 12-8 record and first place in the Southern League South division, determined to maintain their position atop the standings. With both clubs battling for playoff positioning in their respective divisions, the series promised high-stakes baseball and the potential for memorable moments that would energize the home crowd at Covenant Health Park.

Game 1: Smokies fall in 13-Inning Thriller

The series opener between the Knoxville Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos delivered an unforgettable experience for fans, extended to 13 innings in what became the longest contest the Smokies have played in three years.

The Smokies struck first in the bottom of the first when a costly Pensacola throwing error allowed Pedro Ramirez to cross the plate, giving Knoxville an early 1-0 lead. What followed was a masterclass in pitching and defense, as both teams remained scoreless until the top of the ninth inning. Smokies starter Antonio Santos handled the early innings before turning the game over to a group of relievers including Sam Thoresen, Zac Leigh, Mitchell Tyranski, Brad Depperman, A.J. Puckett, Nick Hull, and Tyler Santana.

The scoring drought finally ended in the ninth when Pensacola answered. Pinch hitter Ryan Ignoffo delivered the game's biggest hit, crushing a two-run triple that gave the Blue Wahoos a 2-1 lead. However, the Smokies answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Felix Stevens crossed home plate on an RBI from BJ Murray, tying the score at 2-2 and sending the game into extra innings.

The next two frames followed a familiar pattern: Pensacola would push across a run at the top of each inning, only to watch Knoxville respond with a run of their own to extend the game.

The Blue Wahoos finally broke through in the 13th inning with clutch hitting from their bench. Grant Richardson delivered a crucial RBI single to bat in Kemp Alderman, followed by another pinch hitter, Cody Morrissette, who added another clutch hit that brought Richardson home. Knoxville couldn't seem to answer with a two run rally of their own. Despite falling 6-4, Knoxville showed resilience throughout the long game.

Game 2: Blue Wahoos rally past Smokies, take commanding series lead

Smokies starter Sam Armstrong delivered a solid four-inning performance, holding Pensacola scoreless through the early frames. The right-hander struck out four batters while allowing five hits, three earned runs, and three walks. Armstrong received quality relief support from Chase Watkins and Jake Brentz, who kept the Smokies competitive through the middle innings.

Knoxville struck first in the bottom of the second inning, Ethan Hearn delivered the key blow, driving in Stevens to give the Smokies a 1-0 lead. The game's momentum shifted in the top of the fifth inning. After Mark Coley II reached base on a single that was compounded by an Armstrong throwing error, Michael Snyder drew a walk to put two runners in scoring position. Jared Serna then stepped to the plate and launched a three-run home run over the fence, giving Pensacola a commanding 3-1 lead.

Knoxville managed just two hits in 16 at-bats with runners in scoring position, failing to capitalize on several key opportunities throughout the contest. Pensacola added crucial runs in the top of the ninth inning. With the score at 3-2, Michael Snyder delivered a clutch single that knocked in both Mark Coley II and Kemp Alderman, extending the Blue Wahoos' lead to 5-2 and effectively sealing the victory.

The loss drops the Smokies to 0-2 in the series and 10-13 overall, leaving them in third place in the Southern League North Division, six games behind the division-leading Birmingham Barons. Meanwhile, the Blue Wahoos continue their strong campaign, maintaining their position atop the Southern League South Division with a 14-8 record and are also on a three game winning streak.

Game 3: Blue Wahoos complete the comeback victory

What appeared to be a breakthrough performance turned into another crushing blow in a season filled with disappointment for the Smokies on Thursday night. The Smokies came out swinging in the first inning, giving fans hope that their struggles were finally behind them. Jaylen Palmer led off with a single, quickly advancing to second and third base on stolen bases before Jefferson Rojas drove him home. Pedro Ramirez followed with a run of his own, courtesy of an RBI from B.J. Murray Jr., giving Knoxville an early 2-0 advantage.

Pensacola responded immediately in the top of the second inning with a three-run outburst. Josh Zamora, Ryan Ignoffo, and Johnny Olmstead each crossed the plate, flipping the script and putting the Blue Wahoos ahead 3-2.

The Smokies answered back with runs of their own in the bottom half of the second inning with their most productive frame of the night. Andy Garriola sparked the rally with a leadoff double, followed by a Parker Chavers walk. Palmer reached base safely on a single, and a wild pitch allowed Garriola to score the tying run. Pedro Ramirez then delivered the biggest blow of the inning, smashing a triple down the right-field line that brought home both Chavers and Palmer. After Rojas drew a walk, Murray Jr. capped the five-run explosion with a two-run single to center field, batting in Ramirez and Rojas and extending the Smokies' lead to 7-3, piercing the hearts of the Blue Wahoos.

Both teams settled into a pitching duel through the middle innings as managers turned to their bullpens. The Blue Wahoos chipped away at the deficit with single runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, gradually narrowing the gap to 7-6 entering the ninth inning.

Manager Lance Rymel turned to closer A.J. Puckett, the Southern League leader with 14 saves, to secure what seemed like a certain victory. With the Smokies just one strike away from ending their losing streak, Michael Snyder delivered a clutch RBI single that tied the game at 7-7 knocking in Johnny Olmstead.

The nightmare sequence continued to unfold as Pensacola erupted for three more runs in the top of the ninth, turning a potential Smokies victory into a 10-7 deficit. The once-energetic crowd at Covenant Health Park fell silent as each Blue Wahoos hit found its mark. The loss drops the Smokies to 0-3 in the current series against Pensacola. With their playoff aspirations hanging in the balance, Knoxville must win the remaining games of the series just to create a split series.

Game 4: Blue Wahoos pushing the gap further between the Smokies and Barons

The starting pitcher Grant Kipp delivered exactly what the Smokies needed on the mound, tossing five scoreless innings in his best outing in recent appearances. The right-hander appeared to have rediscovered his form, keeping pace with Pensacola's starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr in what developed into a pitcher's duel through the first six frames.

The game remained scoreless until Pensacola exploded for four runs in the seventh inning, capitalizing on defensive miscues and timely hitting. The rally began when Ryan Ignoffo laced a double to left field that Smokies outfielder Andy Garriola misjudged, allowing the ball to roll to the wall as Nathan Martorella scored from first base. Reliever Nick Hull struggled to contain the damage, issuing consecutive walks to Johnny Olmstead and Cody Morissette before Shane Sasaki delivered a two-run double to left field, scoring Ignoffo and Olmstead to extend Pensacola's lead to 3-0. The inning concluded when Morissette stole home on a wild pitch to Casey Opitz, capping the four-run frame that proved crucial for the momentum of the game.

The ninth inning opened on a promising note as Garriola provided the defensive highlight of the night with a spectacular diving catch in left field to make up for his mistake back in the seventh inning. However, the Smokies' bullpen woes persisted when Jake Brentz took the mound looking to keep the deficit manageable. Instead, Brentz loaded the bases before committing a costly balk that advanced all runners and allowed Pensacola's fifth run to score. Knoxville showed signs of life in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases on a Casey Opitz single, a Jaylen Palmer walk, and a Jefferson Rojas hit-by-pitch. Pedro Ramirez managed to drive in Opitz for the Smokies' lone run, but the rally stalled there as Pensacola closed out the victory. With the series loss now sealed, the Smokies face an uphill battle to keep their playoff hopes alive. Sitting seven games behind Birmingham with their postseason chances slipping away, Knoxville will need to end this series on a strong note if they hope to remain in contention.

Game 5: Smokies Rally Past Blue Wahoos in Epic Pitching Duel

The Knoxville Smokies snapped their seven-game losing streak in dramatic fashion Saturday night, defeating the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-2 on wrestling night at Covenant Health Park. The victory improved Knoxville's record to 11-15, though they remained in third place in the Southern League North Division, seven games behind division-leading Birmingham Barons.

Saturday's contest featured a memorable pitching matchup between two of the minors' top prospects. Pensacola left-hander Thomas White, the number one prospect in the Miami Marlins system, delivered a dominant performance striking out 14 batters over five scoreless innings. White came very close to organizational history, finishing one strikeout shy of the Southern League's consecutive strikeout record after retiring eight straight batters via strikeout.

Knoxville's Ryan Gallagher matched White's excellence, outlasting his counterpart with six shutout innings of his own. The right-hander struck out eight while allowing just two hits and posting a 1.59 ERA for the outing. The pitching duel was broken in the seventh when Knoxville turned to reliever Frankie Scalzo Jr. The right-hander's first batter, Johnny Olmstead, connected for a two-run homer that gave Pensacola a 2-0 advantage and put the first runs on the scoreboard.

The Smokies answered in the bottom of the eighth with a four-run explosion that turned the tide. Jaylen Palmer ignited the rally with a single to left field, and Jefferson Rojas followed with an RBI double that also found the left-field gap, batting in Palmer to cut the deficit in half. After Pedro Ramirez drew a walk to load the bases, cleanup hitter BJ Murray Jr. delivered the decisive blow. The slugger launched a three-run homer toward the right-field scoreboard, giving Knoxville a 4-2 lead and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Closer Tyler Santana took the mound in the ninth inning looking for his third save of the season. The Smokies defense provided great support, highlighted by a spectacular play from Reivaj Garcia, who backhanded a ground ball and made a leaping throw across his body to first base for the opening out. The defensive gem energized both the crowd and Santana, who struck out Grant Richardson to end the game and preserve the 4-2 victory.

Game 6: Smokies continue to roll with Walk-Off Victory Over Blue Wahoos

Knoxville established control early, firing on all cylinders both offensively and defensively. Starting pitcher Antonio Santos delivered another solid performance, mirroring his Tuesday outing that opened the series. Over four innings of work, Santos struck out three batters while posting an impressive 1.91 ERA. Despite issuing four walks, the Smokies defense provided excellent support, helping Santos escape trouble and keep Pensacola scoreless during his showcase on the mound.

The offensive fireworks began immediately in the first inning when Reivaj Garcia delivered a clutch RBI single, driving home Jefferson Rojas to give Knoxville the early lead. The Smokies exploded for four more runs in the second inning, capitalizing on Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller's control issues. Miller walked three consecutive batters- Ethan Hearn, Jordan Nwogu, and Jaylen Palmer- loading the bases and setting the stage for Knoxville's newest top prospect. Jefferson Rojas came through in the clutch, lacing a base hit down the left-field line to clear the bases. Pedro Ramirez followed with another single, pushing Rojas across the plate to extend the lead to 5-0 after two innings.

Chase Watkins replaced Santos in the fifth inning and pitched a clean frame, but Pensacola finally broke through in the sixth. Kemp Alderman launched a solo home run over the left-field fence, putting the Blue Wahoos on the scoreboard and cutting the deficit to 5-1. The seventh inning proved costly for Knoxville as reliever A.J. Puckett struggled with command, surrendering two hits and loading the bases. When Zac Leigh entered in relief, the situation deteriorated further as he walked three consecutive batters with the bases loaded, gifting Pensacola three runs and trimming the Smokies' lead to 5-4. The inning finally ended when a Blue Wahoos runner was picked off attempting in between third and home.

Pensacola completed their comeback in the eighth inning against Mitchell Tyranski, as Spencer Bramwell delivered an RBI single to drive home Johnny Olmstead, tied the game at 5-5 heading into the final frame.

The ninth inning belonged to BJ Murray Jr., who proved why he's earned a reputation as a clutch performer. Murray worked a quality at-bat to reach first base, then showcased his speed and baseball IQ by stealing both second and third base, positioning himself just 90 feet from victory. With Murray dancing off third base, Pensacola reliever Josh Ekness, who had just replaced Jesse Bergin, threw a wild pitch that sealed Knoxville's fate. Murray alertly broke for home, sliding safely across the plate to give the Smokies a dramatic 6-5 walk-off victory. The special Peppa Pig Day promotion added excitement to an already electric atmosphere as the Smokies departed Covenant Health Park with the victory flag flying high.

Wrap Up

As the Smokies prepare to travel to Chattanooga for their next series, they carry valuable momentum while chasing the division leaders. Currently sitting at 12-15 and in second place in the Southern League North Division, Knoxville trails Chattanooga's 14-12 record by just 2.5 games, keeping their playoff aspirations very much alive as the season progresses.

The upcoming road series presents a crucial opportunity for the Smokies to make up ground in the standings while facing their division rivals directly. With nearly two-thirds of the season still remaining, Knoxville has ample time to close the gap and establish themselves as legitimate contenders in what has proven to be a tightly contested division race.

The Smokies will need to build on their recent offensive improvements and continue getting quality starts from their pitching staff to capitalize on this pivotal series. A strong showing in Chattanooga could serve as the catalyst for a sustained push up the standings, while also providing valuable experience for the organization's developing prospects as they work toward both individual and team success in the competitive Southern League.

Listen to all the action on the radio: 92.5 FM/1180 AM WKCE.

