Series Recap - Knoxville Smokies at Chattanooga Lookouts

August 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release









Knoxville Smokies shotstop Jaylen Palmer turns two

(Knoxville Smokies, Credit: Nolan Keesee) Knoxville Smokies shotstop Jaylen Palmer turns two(Knoxville Smokies, Credit: Nolan Keesee)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Knoxville Smokies began a six game road trip to face the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The Smokies entered the series at 12-15, seeking to close the gap between themselves and the first place Birmingham Barons in the second half standings. Knoxville currently sits seven games behind first place Birmingham in the North after losing four of the six games against Pensacola. Chattanooga entered the series winning 5 of their last 6 games in a series vs. the Columbus Clingstones, and 14-12 overall.

Game 1: Smokies Explode for Season-High 13 Runs Behind Opitz Grand Slam

Despite falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Knoxville quickly took control, erupting for six runs in the second and adding five more in the third. Casey Opitz cracked a grand slam to fuel the scoring in the third. Knoxville added two more runs in the sixth inning, extending the lead on BJ Murray's 15th home run of the year driving in Jefferson Rojas. The offense was firing on all cylinders, racking up 13 hits, with five players recording multi-hit games.

All nine of the Smokies batters scored one or multiple runs. This included Brett Bateman, Pedro Ramirez, Jefferson Rojas, BJ Murray Jr., Corey Joyce, Reivaj Garcia, Andy Garriola, Parker Chavers and Casey Opitz. Eight of the nine batters also contributed a hit. Starter Sam Armstrong turned in a solid outing, going four innings, allowing two runs, and striking out eight. Those eight punch outs were the most Armstrong had ever tallied in a game, setting a new career high. The Lookouts were never able to close the gap and Knoxville opened their series against Chattanooga with a commanding 13-6 win in game one. Those 13 runs were the most the Smokies had scored in a game all season.

Game 2: Schlaffer Dominates in One-Hit Gem as Smokies Win 4-1

Smokies starter Tyler Schlaffer was dealing in his six innings of work. He allowed only one run and one hit, while striking out five batters. Schlaffer picked up his second win of the season for the Smokies. The bullpen arms finished the last three innings without allowing any damage. Mitchell Tyranski, Zac Leigh, and Brad Deppermann were stellar, refusing to allow a run, walk or a hit.

Knoxville's offense was a step ahead of Chattanooga's all night. Despite both teams not scoring in the first two frames, the Smokies jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Pablo Aliendo left the building for his seventh home run of the season and Pedro Ramirez picked up his 56th RBI on a groundout. The Lookouts countered with one run in the sixth, which would turn out to be their only run all game. The Smokies added two more runs in the seventh inning. Neither team would score after the seventh, which led to a 4-1 victory for Knoxville. Knoxville also had the advantage in the hitting category with seven hits compared to Chattanooga's one. Jordan Nwogu mashed three hits off the bench, scored a run, and brought in a run. The Smokies advanced to a 2-0 lead in the series after the win.

Game 3: Murray's Three-Run Blast Sparks Nine-Run Middle-Inning Surge

Both starting pitchers were very efficient throughout the first three innings. Neither the Smokies or Lookouts were able to scratch a run across until the fourth. Grant Kipp started the night on the mound for the Smokies and delivered for five innings. Kipp allowed only one run, two hits, and threw six strikeouts. Chattanooga's starter, T.J. Sikkema struggled in the fourth and fifth innings. Sikkema gave up seven runs, and five hits in just over four innings of work.

The Knoxville Smokies offense came to life when they tallied three runs in the fourth inning, and six in the fifth inning. BJ Murray Jr. hit a three run home run, putting Knoxville out in front, and seven Smokies contributed an RBI. The top four players in the Smokies batting order combined for nine runs and five hits. Those players consisted of Jefferson Rojas, Pedro Ramirez, BJ Murray Jr., and Corey Joyce. The Lookouts added one run in the 4th inning, and two more in the eighth, but Knoxville shut the door on the Lookouts comeback with two more runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Smokies offense scored 11 runs off of nine hits, which led to a 11-3 victory for the Smokies. Grant Kipp picked up his sixth win of the season.

Game 4: Series Secured, Smokies Complete Dominant Four-Game Sweep Bid

The Smokies continued playing complementary baseball in game four. That started on the mound for starting pitcher Tommy Romero, who was making his Smokies debut after being added from the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. Romero pitched four innings, allowing a solo home run in the second inning to Jay Allen II (8), but no more damage outside of the one run. The Smokies went to the bullpen in the fifth inning. The relief arms did not disappoint. Watkins, Tyranski, Leigh, and Depperman did not let one run cross by the plate.

The offense came in waves for the Smokies. Knoxville scored three runs in the second inning, one in the fifth, three more in the seventh, and finally one more run in the 8th inning. The offensive output was too much for the Lookouts to keep up with. In terms of the batting production, the Smokies put forth a balanced attack. Eight out of the nine batters all contributed a hit, leading to the team having 9 hits overall. The exclamation point was Ethan Hearns' no-doubt blast in the top of the 8th to cap off Knoxville's scoring, Hearns' fifth of the year. The Smokies had now won six games in a row and were six games back of the Birmingham Barons in first place in the Southern League North.

Game 5: Wreckers Derail Smokies' Six-Game Win Streak in 11-1 Blowout

The Lookouts transformed into their alternate identities on Saturday night; becoming the Chattanooga Wreckers. Honoring the towing industry that was born in Chattanooga, the Wreckers were able to live up to their name vs. Smokies starter Antonio Santos. Santos gave up six hits and three runs in his five innings of work. Knoxville went to the bullpen in the sixth inning, but things went south shortly after. LHP Evan Taylor made his Smokies debut after joining the club in Chattanooga from the Cubs High-A affiliate in South Bend. Taylor picked up a strikeout and let up a run in his first inning. Taylor and RHP Johzan Oquendo allowed seven runs and seven hits in their relief efforts during the seventh inning. AJ Puckett came on to record the final out, but not before the Wreckers had extended their lead to 11-0.

Unlike the previous four games in the series, the Smokies were unable to produce runs at a timely manner. Knoxville did not score their first run until the 9th inning, facing a double digit deficit. The Lookouts had the advantage at the plate in terms of hits as well. Knoxville compiled seven hits while Chattanooga accumulated 14. Corey Joyce was a bright spot for the Smokies, tallying two hits and a run. Knoxville's six game winning streak finally came to a close after the 11-1 loss.

Game 6: Mother Nature Wins

The Smokies and Lookouts never took the field on Sunday. After the forecast had originally shown rain would stop right at first pitch, the rain delayed the start of the game by almost 30 minutes. At 3:30 PM, it was announced that Sunday's game would be cancelled. The Lookouts and Smokies do not match up again for the rest of the season unless Knoxville joins Chattanooga in the playoffs, marking Saturday's contest as the final matchup between these two clubs at AT&T Field. The Lookouts look to open up a new park in 2026.

Wrap Up

The Smokies picked up a crucial 4-1 series victory vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts. Knoxville was in third place at the beginning of the series, but now they are in second thanks to four consecutive wins to begin the series. This series saw an offensive explosion from Knoxville and timely pitching.

Knoxville now begins a six game homestand vs. the Biloxi Shuckers. Biloxi won the first half of the Southern League South, so they are automatically in the postseason. The Shuckers are 14-18 in the second half and are currently on a four game losing streak.

The upcoming series will once again be critical for the Smokies' postseason aspirations. Closing the gap on first place Birmingham and creating separation from third place Chattanooga would be ideal. If the Smokies can continue their offensive momentum into the Biloxi series, then they will position themselves well for another series win.

Listen to all the action on the radio: 92.5 FM/1180 AM WKCE.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 4, 2025

Series Recap - Knoxville Smokies at Chattanooga Lookouts - Knoxville Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.