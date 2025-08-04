Shuckers, Brewers Acquire RHP Austin Roberts from Miami Marlins

August 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Austin Roberts has been acquired from the Miami Marlins and assigned to Double-A Biloxi. The Shuckers active roster now stands at 27 players.

Roberts, 27, has made 28 relief appearances between Triple-A Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola this season, with 44 strikeouts in 40.2 innings. In 2024, Roberts ranked second in the Southern League with 15 saves and held a 1.93 ERA with a 34% strikeout rate across 38 appearances with Double-A Pensacola. Roberts was originally selected in the eighth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2019 MLB Draft from Sacramento State.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.