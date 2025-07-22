Patient Approach, Cornielle's Strong Start Leads Shuckers to Win

BILOXI, MS - With 11 walks, seven hits and strong pitching performances from Alexander Cornielle and Abdiel Mendoza, the Biloxi Shuckers (52-39, 10-12) earned a 5-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (32-58, 8-14) at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night. In the win, the Shuckers tied their season-high with 11 walks and reached base 19 times.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the second with an RBI double down the left field line from Bladimir Restituyo and a sacrifice fly from Luis Lara, making it 2-0. They extended the lead in the fourth when Zavier Warren drove in two with a single to left, making it 4-0. Warren's two RBI gave him his team-leading 56 th of the year, the second-most in the Southern League. The Trash Pandas clawed back in the seventh and eighth with RBI singles from Nelson Rada and Evan Edwards. In the bottom of the eighth, Ethan Murray grabbed an insurance run with an RBI groundout, scoring Luis Lara from third.

On the mound, Shuckers' starter Alexander Cornielle turned in his best start of the second half with seven strikeouts and one hit allowed across 4.0 shutout innings. Abdiel Mendoza (4-3) earned the win and continued a resurgent second half with two shutout innings, lowering his ERA to 0.79 across six appearances in the half. Nick Merkel earned the save, his first at the Double-A level and his first since 2023, with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth. The Shuckers limited the Trash Pandas to 3-for-14 with a runner in scoring position and stranded 14 baserunners. Walbert Ureña (4-6) took the loss for the Trash Pandas.

At the plate, all nine Shuckers' starters reached base at least once while eight of the nine recorded a hit. Luis Lara led the way with three walks while Ethan Murray and Jheremy Vargas each walked twice.

