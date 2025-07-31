Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos in July Finale

July 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Zach Peek

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Zach Peek(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (56-43, 14-16) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (52-47, 18-11), 9-3, at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday night. Despite the loss, Zach Peek and Brian Fitzpatrick continued strong work out of the Shuckers' bullpen, combining for 4.2 shutout innings with eight strikeouts. With 2.2 shutout innings, Peek extended his scoreless streak to a season-best 12.1 innings, the second-longest streak for any Shuckers relief pitcher this season.

Pensacola struck first in the second with a solo home run from Tony Bullard to left and doubled the lead later in the inning when a fielder's choice allowed Johnny Olmstead to score from third. Fenwick Trimble made it 4-0 three batters later with a two-RBI single on a pop-up on the infield. The next batter, Kemp Alderman, singled to center and scored Jared Serna from third, making it 5-0. A passed ball later in the inning made it 6-0, scoring Fenwick Trimble from third. In the third, a pair of bases loaded walks to Michael Snyder and Jared Serna made it 8-0.

The Shuckers got on the board with an RBI groundout from Luis Lara in the fifth inning, scoring Eric Martinez from third. A wild pitch in the eighth inning made it 8-2, scoring Lara from third. Pensacola fought back with a run in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly to center from Cody Morrisette, making it 9-2. Jheremy Vargas scored the Shuckers' final run of the night in the ninth inning with an RBI single to right.

Dax Fulton (5-7) earned the win for Pensacola while Tate Kuehner (5-7) took the loss for the Shuckers. Mike Boeve (2-for-5) and Jheremy Vargas (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

The Shuckers return to action on Friday at 6:05 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.