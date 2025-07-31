Wahoos Score Early, Often in 9-3 Win

July 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Dax Fulton

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Dax Fulton(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - In a potential preview of the Southern League South Divisional playoff series, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their second in a row over the Biloxi Shuckers in a 9-3 rout Thursday night.

Centerfielder Fenwick Trimble led the way for the Blue Wahoos, picking up his first three-hit night in Double-A along with two RBI and two runs scored.

"Everyone swung it well tonight, and the pitchers pitched great," Trimble said. "[They have] a good team out there, trying to nudge back at the end. We locked it down, so that was a lot of fun. These guys are a lot of fun."

The Blue Wahoos jumped out in front early, putting up a six-spot in the second inning while taking advantage of some Shuckers miscues.

Tony Bullard got the scoring started, launching a solo home run for his fifth of the year. After a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by starter Tate Kuehner (L, 7-5) moved Johnny Olmstead from first to third, the Pensacola shortstop came around to score on a fielder's choice by Connor Caskenette that was booted by Shuckers shortstop Cooper Pratt.

Trimble drove in the next two runs in the second inning after Shuckers first baseman Eric Martinez misplayed an infield fly, falling for a single to allow Caskenette and Shane Sasaki to score.

"[I] was trying to handle the zone and get good counts to hit," Trimble said. "That's really all it comes down to."

Kemp Alderman picked up an RBI single after a 107 mph ground ball deflected off of Pratt into center, scoring Jared Serna. Trimble made it a half dozen in the second inning after coming home on a passed ball.

The Wahoos added runs number seven and eight in the third, both coming in on bases-loaded walks to Michael Snyder and Serna. Kuehner's night ended after walking Snyder, and the lefty was charged for eight runs (three earned) over 2.1 innings while walking four Blue Wahoos batters.

Luis Lara put the Shuckers on the board in the fifth inning after an RBI groundout to short. This was the only run tagged onto the line of Blue Wahoos starter Dax Fulton (W, 5-7). With seven strikeouts across 5.0 innings, the six-foot-seven southpaw lowered his ERA to 4.88 on the season.

Pensacola tacked on an additional run in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of a Cody Morissette sacrifice fly to center to bring Trimble home for the second time.

The Shuckers picked up a pair of runs in the final innings. Mike Boeve came around to score on a wild pitch in the eighth, while Jheremy Vargas picked up an RBI single in the ninth.

Pensacola's bullpen, a strength all season, protected the lead once again. Right-hander Jesse Bergin twirled two no-hit innings, while Ike Buxton and Josh Ekness were tagged for a run each.

With their second straight win over Biloxi and their 52nd win of the season overall, the Wahoos now lead the Montgomery Biscuits by 4.5 games for the second-half title.

"We are looking to just continue to have fun and keep playing hard," Trimble said. "They're a good team, but we will continue to stick to it and do what we do well."

Pensacola and Biloxi will face off in game four of the series on Friday night, as Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (5-5, 4.08 ERA) makes his 15th start of the year for the Blue Wahoos.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The Blue Wahoos welcomed a quartet of mascots at Thursday's game. In addition to Kazoo, there was a mascot for social media influencer "Beach Billy," and the Blue Wahoos' own Mullet Man.

--- In the fourth inning, a wedding proposal was shown on the videoboard with another couple becoming engaged during a game at the ballpark.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Friday Thru Sunday. Gametimes on Friday and Saturday are 6:05 p.m. start time and Sunday's game will start at 4:05 p.m..

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

PROMOTIONS: Giveaway Friday - A back-to-school, Blue Wahoos decorative giveaway pouch for the first 1,000 fans, provided by game sponsor Columbia Southern University.

Saturday: Fireworks Saturday - The customary Saturday post-game fireworks show, this one sponsored by Budweiser.

Sunday: Family & Military Sunday - The first 100 active or retired military members can obtain a standing room only ticket when visiting the stadium box office, and all children 12-under attending the game can run the bases, plus families can play catch in the outfield in a joint promotion by Great Clips and WKRG-News 5.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast of this series with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MiLB App.

LIVE STATS: Available on www.bluewahoos.com.

TV: Friday and Saturday's games will air on BLAB-TV. Sunday's game will be on Cox YurView.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available for purchase online at www.bluewahoos.com/tickets, or by visiting the Blue Wahoos box office which opens Friday at 10 a.m., Saturday at 3 p.m, Sunday 1 p.m.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.