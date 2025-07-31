Four Arms, Timely Fifth-Inning Rally Power Trash Pandas Past Barons

July 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - On Negro League throwback night at Toyota Field, four Rocket City pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout as the Trash Pandas (35-63, 11-19) earned a 3-0 win over the Birmingham Barons (59-40, 21-9) in the third game of the six-game series. Mac McCroskey led the way offensively with two hits, including a triple, and scored a key run in a three-run fifth inning.

Nick Jones made his third career start and handled the opening frames of the bullpen day with poise, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings on 55 pitches. Jones worked around four walks and allowed just one hit while striking out three. He escaped trouble in the first inning, stranding two Barons on base.

Sean Poppen (W, 3-4) followed and pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, working around traffic in both the fourth and fifth innings. He gave up two hits, walked two, and struck out three, stranding a pair of Barons runners in each of his two full innings.

Rocket City broke through in the fifth against Hagen Smith, the White Sox's 2024 first-round pick. David Mershon started the rally with a one-out single, then stole both second and third base. After walks to Evan Edwards and McCroskey, a wild pitch brought Mershon home to give the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.

With runners at the corners, Nelson Rada -hitless in his first two at-bats-dropped a perfectly placed bunt down the first base line for an RBI single, scoring Edwards to make it 2-0. One batter later, Ben Gobbel lifted a deep fly to center, allowing McCroskey to score from second on the sacrifice fly, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Samy Natera Jr. (H, 4) took over in the sixth and delivered 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two and allowing just one baserunner. Brady Choban (S, 4) closed it out with a two-inning save, working around two walks and a single while striking out two. He received a big assist in the ninth from left fielder Oscar Colás, who threw out Barons catcher Michael Turner at home for the second out of the inning, preserving the shutout.

The fifth-inning outburst snapped a 22-inning scoreless streak for Rocket City and ended a 31-inning scoreless streak by Birmingham pitchers, dating back to Sunday.

The Trash Pandas and Barons are back in action on Friday night at Toyota Field for game three of the six-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm CT with LHP Mitch Farris (1-6, 4.80) making the start for Rocket City, against RHP Connor McCullough (0-0, --)) for Birmingham. Fans can watch the game live locally on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, and the game will also stream nationwide on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv Radio coverage is available on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Thursday's Promotions:

Friday, August 1 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by SAIC!

Space Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will wear Space-themed jerseys, sponsored by Bridge Street Town Centre, inspired by the close relationship with the space industry, with proceeds benefiting Family Center Services, Inc. and the Trash Pandas Foundation.

Space Night with NASA: The Trash Pandas have teamed up with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center for photo opportunities and activities, including rocket inflatables, NASA letters, and an RS-25 engine outside the Pepsi gates. Marshall Center Director Joseph Pelfrey will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and present the Trash Pandas with a special gift from the Marshall workforce.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







