Biscuits Shut out Columbus 5-0

July 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (52-47, 14-16) shut out the Columbus Clingstones (38-58, 12-18) with a 5-0 win on Thursday night.

Starting pitcher Yoniel Curet earned his first win with the Biscuits. The right-hander dealt a season-high seven strikeouts, allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. Curet now has 19 strikeouts in 18.2 innings with Montgomery.

In his second game with the Biscuits, Jadher Areinamo managed to score the early run thanks to a first inning double followed by a wild pitch to help him advance. Areinamo has accounted for a hit and an RBI in both of his first two starts.

The Biscuits clinch at least a tie in the series with Columbus. Despite a 5-16 start to the month of July, Montgomery heads into August on a three-game win streak.

The fourth game of the home series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Brody Hopkins will make the start for Montgomery while Ian Mejia is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

