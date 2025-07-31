Homestand Highlights: Clingstones Spotlight Community, Characters, and Collectibles

July 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones will cap their 2025 replica jersey giveaway series with 1,000 black jerseys on August 9 to headline a six-game homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A, Los Angeles Angels) at Synovus Park, August 5-10.

The homestand also features First Responders Night on August 7 and Princess Night with Post-Game Fireworks on August 8.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 5 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Take Two Tuesdays: Enjoy buy one, get one FREE on corndogs throughout the game.

- Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older can purchase half-off reserved seats for up to four (4) guests.

Wednesday, August 6 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by the Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Bring your furry, four-legged pup to the ballpark every Wednesday! A waiver must be filled out prior to entry.

- White Claw Wednesday: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

Thursday, August 7 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- First Responders Night: Join the Clingstones in recognizing local police, fire, and EMS personnel.

- Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

- Military Discount: Active-duty members, veterans, and their families can purchase half-off reserved seats for up to four (4) guests.

Friday, August 8 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Fireworks Friday (Presented by Piedmont Health): After the Clingstones light it up on the field, stick around as the sky lights up with post-game fireworks.

- Friends of Amos Childrens Hospital Night (Presented by Piedmont Health): Join the Clingstones in honoring the brave children from Bill & Olivia Amos Childrens Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

- Princess Night: Dress as your favorite princess for a magical evening with themed music, character appearances, and fireworks.

Saturday, August 9 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Replica Black Jersey Giveaway (Presented by Kia Autosport): The first 1,000 fans at Synovus Park will receive a replica Clingstones black jersey.

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park after every Saturday game!

Sunday, August 10 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Sunday Funday & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

- Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

- Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

- Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

- Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers! The first 10 fans to score a bingo win a $50 Goodwill gift card.







Southern League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.