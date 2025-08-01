Barons Ground Trash Pandas on Space Night

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-20, 35-64) were grounded by the red-hot Birmingham Barons (22-9, 60-40), falling 6-0 on Friday night in front of 5,812 fans at Toyota Field for Space Night. It marked the Trash Pandas' third shutout loss in the past four games.

The Barons wasted no time launching into orbit offensively, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Leadoff hitter Rikuu Nishida-on base five more times Friday after being shut out the night before-singled to start the game and scored on a base hit from Sam Antonacci.

Birmingham broke it open in the second inning, sending eight batters to the plate and adding three more runs against Trash Pandas starter Mitch Farris (L, 1-7). Braden Montgomery launched his first Double-A home run down the right field line off the Rock Porch to make it 2-0, and Antonacci followed with a two-run single later in the inning-his third RBI in just two frames-to extend the lead to 4-0.

Ryan Galanie added a solo blast to start the fifth inning, and Farris's night ended after six innings, allowing a career-high 11 hits and five earned runs. Despite the rough outing, Farris punched out seven to move into first place in the Southern League with 110 strikeouts-one bright star in an otherwise difficult night.

The Rocket City offense never truly got off the launch pad. Ben Gobbel singled in the first inning, but the Pandas recorded just two hits the rest of the way and never mounted a real threat.

Barons starter Connor McCullough allowed one hit and struck out four over 4.0 scoreless innings. Jake Palisch (W, 6-3) followed with 3.0 dominant frames to earn the win, and relievers Andrew Dalquist and Zach Franklin closed out the final two innings to complete Birmingham's 12th shutout of the season. The Barons' pitching staff has now allowed runs in just one of their last 44 innings, an out-of-this-world stretch dating back to Sunday.

Endrys Briceno made his second appearance for Rocket City and gave up a run in the ninth-Antonacci's fourth RBI of the game-to cap off the Barons' 6-0 win.

The Trash Pandas and Barons are back in action on Saturday night at Toyota Field for game five of the six-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm CT with RHP Riley Gowens (7-4, 3.94) making the start for Rocket City, against RHP Riley Gowens (7-4, 3.94) for Birmingham. Fans can watch the game live locally on WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, and the game will also stream nationwide on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv Radio coverage is available on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2.

Saturday's Promotions:

Saturday, August 2 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Dinosaur Weekend (Day 1): In partnership with the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, get ready for a Jurassic-sized adventure at Toyota Field! The prehistoric fun will allow fans to enjoy life-sized animatronic and static dinos, dino-themed activities for kids, and interactive photo ops that will transport you back in time. Fans can also look forward to special giveaways, themed ballpark fare, and appearances from some ROAR-some dinosaur guests, and even a hatching baby Dino Egg.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the Group Sales Department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







