Peterson, Bullpen Dazzle But Shuckers Fall to Pensacola in Pitcher's Duel

August 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Nate Peterson

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Nate Peterson(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

PENSACOLA, FL - In a tight pitcher's duel, the Biloxi Shuckers (56-44, 14-17) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (53-46, 19-11), 1-0, at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday night. Despite the loss, Shuckers' starter Nate Peterson set a season-high with 4.1 innings while reliever Kaleb Bowman extended his scoreless streak to 11.2 innings with a scoreless eighth.

The lone run of the game came in the first after three one-out walks and a sacrifice fly from Fenwick Trimble, scoring Cody Morissette from third. After a 26-pitch first inning, Nate Peterson retired 11 of his final 16 batters faced on just 50 pitches and stranded five baserunners. The Shuckers' pitching staff combined for 7.1 scoreless innings after the sacrifice fly, including 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts from reliever Mark Manfredi.

Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (6-5) earned the win after a season-high 6.1 innings while Peterson (6-5) took the loss. Austin Roberts earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning. At the plate, Darrien Miller (1-for-3) and Jheremy Vargas (1-for-3) each extended their hit streaks to a season-best seven consecutive games.

The series continues on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Alexander Cornielle (3-5, 3.59) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Thomas White (0-1, 2.25) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

