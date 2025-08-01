Ortiz-Mayr Twirls Gem, Wahoos Win 1-0 Duel

August 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Of the feats attained by the Blue Wahoos pitching staff, one lacking element this season was getting a 1-0 win at home.

Add that now to the sparkle list.

After getting a season-best start from Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, who worked into the seventh inning for the first time this year, relievers Will Kempner and Austin Roberts finished off a crisply-played, five-hit shutout Friday night against the Biloxi Shuckers to delight a crowd of 4,554 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos remained unbeaten (38-0) when leading after eight innings this season. This includes a 1-0 shutout win on the road at Columbus on July 10.

"My sweeper was really good (Friday), I was landing it into the (strike) zone a lot," said Ortiz-Mayr, during the on-field, post-game interview. "Just getting two strikes as quick as possible and trusting my defense."

When Ortiz-Mayr exited in the seventh, the Shuckers had runners on first and third with one out. Kempner then induced Shuckers second baseman Jheremy Vargas to hit a grounder that shortstop Johnny Olmstead and second baseman Cody Morissette deftly turned into an inning-ending double-play.

When the twin-killing was completed to first baseman Nathan Martorella, the crowd roared, knowing it was a game-defining moment.

"That was as cool as it gets," Ortiz-Mayr said, before his catcher Spencer Bramwell doused him with an ice bucket. "Shout out to Kempner making great pitches. Shout out to Johnny, Morissette and Marty for getting the play done. That was awesome. Can't thank them enough."

In earning his sixth win, Ortiz-Mayr struck out eight, one shy of a career high, and allowed just one walk around the five hits allowed. He retired nine consecutive batters after a one-out single in the fourth to help his outing.

The Blue Wahoos got the game's only run in their first at-bat.

Morissette reached on a one-out walk. Kemp Alderman and Martorella then followed with walks to load the bases. Fenwick Trimble hit a fly ball to center, deep enough to score Morissette.

And that was it for the scoring. The Blue Wahoos had two runners on with less than two out in the sixth and eighth inning, but the Shuckers bullpen held the game to a 1-0 score.

Kempner (1.2 innings) and Roberts finished the shutout by not allowing a hit and only one base runner in the final three innings.

It gave the Blue Wahoos (53-46 overall, 20-11 in second half) a third consecutive win in this series. Their top pitcher, Thomas White, the Miami Marlins' No. 1 prospect, who wowed with a 14-strikeout performance in his last start, will take the mound Saturday in a marquee game featured for free on MiLB.TV.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Former Blue Wahoos outfielder Jakob Marsee made his Major League Baseball debut Friday night for the Miami Marlins as the starting centerfielder, batting ninth. His debut Friday night came complete with his first MLB hit.

Marsee joined the Blue Wahoos in May 2024, following a trade with the San Diego Padres that featured Luis Arraez, who played for the Blue Wahoos in 2019. Marsee played 91 games last year for the Blue Wahoos, but struggled at the plate.

This season, however, he's been strong in Triple-A with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, smashing 14 homers, stealing 47 bases and driving in 37 runs in 98 games. Marsee is now the 149th player from the Blue Wahoos' all-time roster to make an MLB debut.

--- Four members of the current Blue Wahoos roster - catchers Spencer Bramwell and Connor Caskenette, along with infielder Tony Bullard and pitcher Ike Buxton - joined with retired players Tim Spooneybarger, Kevin Saucier and Adron Chambers on Friday morning for the second annual Blue Wahoos Baseball Camp.

Youth boys and girls, ages 5-12, received a colorful pink T-shirt, lunch and instruction from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The second day of the camp will be Saturday at the same time. Parents were able to see their kids on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium receiving tips and conversing with the instructors, along with Blue Wahoos front office staff members.

--- The first 1,000 fans received a back-to-school kit pouch in Blue Wahoos colors, courtesy of game sponsor Columbia Southern University. It contained pencils, a ruler and eraser with room for other supplies.

--- The game was designated as Coast Guard Day with a 250-member contingent gathered in one section. They were part of 13 groups in attendance Friday night. The groups also included a bachelor party outing, employees from the Waterfront Rescue Mission and a Baldwin County (Ala.) government agency.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday's game will start at 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

PROMOTIONS: Fireworks Saturday - The customary Saturday post-game fireworks show, this one sponsored by Budweiser.

Sunday: Family & Military Sunday - The first 100 active or retired military members can obtain a standing room only ticket when visiting the stadium box office, and all children 12-under attending the game can run the bases, plus families can toss softball baseballs in outfield in a joint promotion by Great Clips and WKRG-News 5.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast of this series with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MiLB App.

LIVE STATS: Available on www.bluewahoos.com.

TV: Saturday's game will air on BLAB-TV. Sunday's game will be on Cox YurView (Cox subscribers only).

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required).

TICKETS: Available for purchase online at www.bluewahoos.com/tickets, or by visiting the Blue Wahoos box office which opens Saturday at 3 p.m, Sunday 1 p.m.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.