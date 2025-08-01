Knoxville Smokies Down Lookouts, 11-3
August 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts fell to the Knoxville Smokies, 11-3.
After a quick three innings to start the game, Smokies infielder B.J. Murray hit a three-run homer, his 16th of the season.
Jay Allen II got the Lookouts on the board with a solo shot. Allen II finished the day going 2-3 with a homer, double, and a run scored.
An inning later, Knoxville broke the game wide open with six runs in the fifth to make it 9-1.
In the 11-3 loss, Lookouts reliever Brandon Komar shone with three scoreless innings. Tomorrow is College Football Night at AT&T Field. Come out to the game for a chance to win SEC Championship Tickets. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.
