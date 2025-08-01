Knoxville Smokies Down Lookouts, 11-3

August 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts fell to the Knoxville Smokies, 11-3.

After a quick three innings to start the game, Smokies infielder B.J. Murray hit a three-run homer, his 16th of the season.

Jay Allen II got the Lookouts on the board with a solo shot. Allen II finished the day going 2-3 with a homer, double, and a run scored.

An inning later, Knoxville broke the game wide open with six runs in the fifth to make it 9-1.

In the 11-3 loss, Lookouts reliever Brandon Komar shone with three scoreless innings. Tomorrow is College Football Night at AT&T Field. Come out to the game for a chance to win SEC Championship Tickets. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.







Southern League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.