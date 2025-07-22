Biscuits Lose in Walk-Off against Barons 2-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (48-43, 10-12) fell to the Birmingham Barons (53-38, 15-7) in game one of the six game series 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Colton Ledbetter reached a base twice in the series opener. A double to start the game off along with a walk assembled a solid night from the Hoover, Ala. native. This was Ledbetter's first time playing pro baseball in Birmingham, just ten miles north of his hometown.

Will Simpson extended a now-six game hitting streak. He earned his 14th multi-hit game of the year thanks to a single in the seventh and RBI-single in the ninth.

Starting pitcher Ty Johnson was dealing from the mound. Over five scoreless innings the 23-year-old recorded seven strikeouts, allowing four hits and two walks. Johnson has made it five innings with at least five strikeouts in each of his last four starts.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Regions Field. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Shane Murphy is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

