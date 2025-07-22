Wahoos Outlast Smokies in Marathon 13-Inning Win

July 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Knoxville Smokies 6-4 in 13 innings on Tuesday night, rallying several times in extra innings before ultimately securing their most exhausting win of the season.

Pensacola's first game at brand-new Covenant Health Park was their longest game by innings since 2021, and at 4 hours and 15 minutes was their longest game by time since 2018, prior to the implementation of MLB's modern pitch clock rules.

The Smokies scored the game's first run in the first inning, as Pedro Ramirez walked and scored on a Corey Joyce infield single when Blue Wahoos starting pitcher Alex Williams uncorked an errant throw into foul territory. Williams would recover to turn in 5.0 solid innings, but left trailing 1-0.

The Blue Wahoos managed only two hits through the first eight innings against five different Knoxville pitchers, and trailed 1-0 with two outs in the ninth inning before pinch hitter Ryan Ignoffo blasted his team back to life with an opposite-field, two-run triple that gave the Blue Wahoos a 2-1 lead. It marked Ignoffo's first appearance since a concerning hit-by-pitch in Friday's game.

On for the save in the bottom of the ninth, Josh Ekness instead blew his first opportunity of the season. Two singles and a misplayed fielder's choice loaded the bases for BJ Murray Jr., who narrowly missed a walk-off grand slam and settled for a game-tying sacrifice fly as Pensacola right fielder Kemp Alderman made a leaping catch at the wall.

Ekness stranded the potential winning run at second base to force extras, and repeated the feat in the bottom of the 10th after the Blue Wahoos failed to score their placed runner in the top half of the inning.

In the 11th, Jake Thompson put the Blue Wahoos back in front 3-2 with a two-out RBI single to score pinch runner Grant Richardson from second base. Once again, the Smokies came back to tie it with a Felix Stevens sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th against Austin Roberts (W, 1-0).

In the 12th, Alderman lined a sacrifice fly to left field to bring home Ignoffo and give the Blue Wahoos another lead at 4-3. Another Smokies sacrifice fly, this time from Jefferson Rojas, again tied the game and forced a 13th inning.

Richardson, in his first at-bat of the night, laced an RBI single to center field to lead off the top of the 13th against Tyler Santana (L, 1-4). Alderman scored standing up on a close play at the plate, putting the Blue Wahoos ahead 5-4. Cody Morissette added insurance, scoring Richardson with an RBI single of his own for a 6-4 advantage.

Roberts, who was making his Blue Wahoos season debut after coming down from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day, quickly found himself in more trouble in the bottom of the 13th as the Smokies put two runners in scoring position with one out. But the veteran righty, who led the Blue Wahoos with 15 saves in 2024, dug deep to retire Reivaj Garcia on a tapper and Stevens on a strikeout to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos used 17 players in the game, including five different pitchers. The Smokies used 19 players, including eight pitchers.

Though the Smokies scored three times on sacrifice flies in the 9th, 11th and 12th innings, they went 0-for-13 with men in scoring position.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Wednesday night. First pitch from Covenant Health Park is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 5:55 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.







