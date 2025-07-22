Shuckers Place Hardin, Bryant on IL, Root Promoted from High-A

July 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Tyson Hardin (retro. July 20) and RHP Tyler Bryant (retro. July 21) have been placed on the 7-Day Injured List. RHP Bayden Root has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin. The active roster now stands at 25 players.

