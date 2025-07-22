Shuckers Outlast Trash Pandas in Walk-Filled Series Opener, 5-2

BILOXI, Miss. - In a marathon series opener that stretched 3 hours and 11 minutes, the Biloxi Shuckers (10-12, 52-39) outlasted the Rocket City Trash Pandas (8-14, 32-58) for a 5-2 victory on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park. The game featured a combined 17 walks-including a season-high 11 by Rocket City pitchers-and 27 runners left on base, with the Trash Pandas stranding the bases loaded three times, and leaving a season-high 14 on base.

Rocket City starter Walbert Ureña (L, 4-6) returned to the mound after a 13-day layoff and struggled with command, needing 73 pitches to complete 3.0 innings. He allowed two runs on four hits, walked three, and struck out two. Ureña avoided early damage in the first with help from veteran catcher Myles Emmerson, who picked off Luis Lara at third to end a bases-loaded threat. But Biloxi broke through in the second, capitalizing on a walk and a single before Bladimir Restituyo doubled in a run and Lara followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Biloxi added two more in the fourth off reliever A.J. Block, who walked two before surrendering a two-run single to Zavier Warren that made it 4-0.

Shuckers starter Alexander Cornielle was sharp, striking out seven and allowing just one hit over 4.0 shutout innings. Abdiel Mendoza (W, 4-3) followed with 2.0 scoreless frames to keep Biloxi firmly in control.

Rocket City finally broke through in the seventh. After a walk and a pair of singles, Nelson Rada drove in Emmerson to trim the deficit to 4-1. But with the bases loaded, reliever Mark Manfredi struck out the next two to end the threat.

An inning later, the Trash Pandas once again filled the bases-this time with one out-but came away with just one run on an Evan Edwards RBI single. Ryan Middendorf recovered to retire the next two batters and preserve a 4-2 lead.

Biloxi added a fifth run in the eighth thanks to three walks issued by Jordan Holloway, who left the game mid-inning with an apparent right arm injury. Samy Natera Jr. came in to strike out the final batter, marking his seventh straight scoreless appearance.

Despite the loss, the Trash Pandas' bullpen provided some solid outings. Camden Minacci tossed 2.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts, and Kelvin Cáceres followed with a clean seventh.

Notables:

Rada and Oscar Colás each extended their on-base streaks to 11 games.

Sam Brown's hit streak ended at seven games, but his on-base streak reached nine.

Myles Emmerson went 1-for-2 with a double, extending his hitting streak to four games.

Biloxi pitchers struck out 16-just two shy of their season high.

Rocket City left 14 runners on base, a season-worst.

The Trash Pandas collected nine more hits on Tuesday, giving them a league-best 67 over their last seven games.

