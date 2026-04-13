Clingstones Outlast Biscuits 13-12 in 10-Inning Slugfest

Published on April 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac at the plate

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac at the plate(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits dropped a back-and-forth 13-12 decision in 10 innings to the Columbus Clingstones on Sunday afternoon at DABOS Park.

The Montgomery Biscuits (3-5) came out swinging early, jumping to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Kenny Piper and a solo home run by Cooper Kinney.

Montgomery added to the lead in the second inning when Gregory Barrios drove in two runs on a fielder's choice, scoring Mac Horvath and Ryan Spikes to make it 4-0.

The Columbus Clingstones (5-4) began chipping away in the third inning with a solo home run from Luke Waddell, but the game turned dramatically in the fourth. Columbus erupted for seven runs in the frame, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jordan Groshans and a bases-clearing double from David McCabe, giving the Clingstones an 8-4 lead.

Columbus extended the advantage to 9-4 in the fifth on a solo home run from Ethan Workinger.

The Biscuits answered immediately in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Horvath launched a two-run homer, and Jhon Diaz followed with a solo shot to cut the deficit to 9-7.

Xavier Isaac added a 428-foot solo home run in the sixth inning to bring Montgomery within one at 9-8.

Montgomery completed the comeback in the seventh inning when Barrios lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Horvath and tying the game at 9-9.

Columbus regained the lead in the eighth on an RBI double from Waddell, but the Biscuits responded again in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Austin Overn delivered a game-tying RBI triple to center field, scoring Spikes and sending the game to extra innings tied at 10-10.

In the 10th inning, the Clingstones capitalized with three runs. Ambioris Tavarez doubled home a run, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. added a sacrifice fly, and McCabe delivered an RBI single to make it 13-10.

Montgomery refused to go quietly in the bottom of the 10th. Isaac tripled to score Barrios, and Piper followed with a sacrifice fly to bring the Biscuits within one at 13-12. However, the tying run was left stranded as Columbus secured the win.

LJ McDonough (1-1) earned the victory for Columbus despite allowing the game-tying run earlier, while Derrick Edington (0-1) took the loss for Montgomery after allowing three runs in the 10th inning.

Montgomery tallied 13 hits in the contest, with multi-hit performances from Diaz, Horvath, Spikes, and Isaac. The Biscuits hit four home runs and went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Columbus collected 15 hits, led by McCabe's four RBIs and three-hit efforts from Ethan Workinger and Archer Brookman. The Clingstones went 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the win.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits begin a six-game road series in Chattanooga against the Lookouts (Reds) on Tuesday, April 14th. Fans can purchase tickets for the following homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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