Trash Pandas Salvage Finale with 7-4 Extra-Inning Victory

Published on April 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-5) head home Sunday after a 7-4, 10-inning victory over the Knoxville Smokies (5-4) at Covenant Health Park. Gustavo Campero, Raudi Rodriguez, and Ben Gobbel each drove in two runs as Rocket City overcame another blown lead by scoring four times in the top of the 10th.

Despite winning just two of six games in Knoxville, the Trash Pandas held a lead in all six contests. Rocket City returns home averaging 7.0 runs per game-its best mark through nine games in franchise history and the third-highest total in the Southern League through that span since 2005.

Starter Bryce Osmond rebounded in his second outing of the series, allowing just one hit through the first four innings. He finished with one run allowed on three hits over 4.2 innings, walking one and striking out three after giving up eight runs in 1.1 innings earlier in the week. Knoxville took a 1-0 lead on a Devin Ortiz solo home run to begin the fifth.

Eybersson Polanco relieved Osmond and was terrific, striking out three over 2.0 scoreless innings after being selected in the Rule 5 Draft from Boston last December. Knoxville's duo of Jake Knapp and Erian Rodriguez combined for 6.0 scoreless innings to start the game, on three hits, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

Like Saturday night, Rocket City broke through in the eighth inning. Elijah Dunham led off with a single, followed by a Mac McCroskey double to put runners at second and third. Two batters later, Campero doubled off the right-field wall to score both runners and give the Pandas a 2-1 lead. Raudi Rodriguez followed two batters later with an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-1.

Aneurys Zabala recorded the first two outs in the bottom of the eighth but ran into trouble, allowing a double and issuing back-to-back walks. Kenyon Yovan (W, 2-0) entered and walked pinch hitter Alex Madera with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to 3-2.

Knoxville tied the game in the ninth on a Haydn McGeary RBI double but left the bases loaded, sending the game to extra innings for the second time in the series.

The 10th inning featured a little of everything for Rocket City. Campero reached on catcher's interference to put two runners on, prompting an ejection of Knoxville manager Lance Rymel after arguing the call. David Calabrese followed with a perfect sacrifice bunt down the third-base line to move both runners into scoring position. Raudi Rodriguez delivered again with an RBI single, and Harold Coll added an RBI groundout.

That sequence forced Knoxville reliever Vince Reilly (L, 1-1) from the game in favor of position player Alex Madera. Pitching for the second time in the series, Madera surrendered a two-run double off the left-field wall to Gobbel on a 47 mph slider, extending the lead to 7-3.

In the bottom of the 10th, Knoxville scored its automatic runner on a sacrifice fly, but Leonard Garcia closed the door with a strikeout to secure the win.

Rocket City finished 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position, while Knoxville stranded 12 runners. The Trash Pandas recorded 11 hits, with seven coming from the eighth inning on. Calabrese went 2-for-4, while Raudi Rodriguez and Gobbel also collected two hits each. Campero scored twice, increasing his league-leading total to 13 runs.

The Trash Pandas will return to Madison, and take Monday off before opening the first six-game series on Tuesday night. The first pitch is set for 6:05 pm CT at Toyota Field with RHP Ryan Costeiu (0-0, 8.31) starting for Rocket City, while the Barons have yet to announce their starter. Fans can follow the action with Josh Caray on 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2, or LISTEN LIVE HERE.

Tuesday's Promotions

Zach Neto Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults, 18 or older, will get a Zach Neto Replica Jersey presented by Storm Guard Roofing. One lucky fan will win a signed jersey!

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged best friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting Dylan's Dogs for Diabetes. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Dance Night: The Trash Pandas welcome the Rocket City Twirlers, The Dance Company Inc., Inspire Dance Studio, and Heidi Knight School of Dance - Darby's Dancers to Toyota Field for performances before the game.







Southern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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