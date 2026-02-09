Weekly Promotions Kick off Trash Pandas Promo Week

Published on February 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced the return of weekly promotions for the 2026 season at Toyota Field, featuring fan-favorite nights and new additions throughout the week.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays move to Tuesdays in 2026, welcoming fans to bring their dogs to the ballpark. Dogs are permitted in Sections 1 and 2 and on the grass berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefiting local animal non-profits. Dogs also receive a free pup cup at each game!

Wine Wednesdays debut in 2026, featuring $5 white, red, and rosé wines available at the Rock Porch, Pub Madison, Third Base Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club.

Throwback Thursdays include live music from local bands, nostalgic themes, and $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the game.

Fireworks Fridays & Saturdays feature postgame fireworks following every Friday and Saturday home game, with 26 total fireworks shows scheduled during the season.

Family Sundays return with pregame player autograph sessions, face painters, and Kids Run the Bases, presented by Listerhill Credit Union.

Tickets can be purchased online at TPtix.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office, or by calling 256-325-1403 (option 1).

Promo Week Schedule:

Monday - Weekly Promotions

Tuesday - Bobbleheads & Giveaways

Wednesday - Theme Nights & Special Appearances

Thursday - Specialty Jersey Fundraisers, Supply Drives & Community Initiatives

For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their sixth season at TOYOTA Field on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.







Southern League Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.