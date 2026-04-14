Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Prior to Series Opener in Columbus

Published on April 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that UTL Jheremy Vargas has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville, 1B/OF Tayden Hall has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin and RHP Edwin Jimenez has been promoted from the Rookie-level ACL Brewers. Jimenez has been assigned No. 34. Hall has been assigned No. 9. The active roster now stands at 26 players.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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