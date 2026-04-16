Shuckers Reinstate OF Jordyn Adams from the Injured List
Published on April 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that OF Jordyn Adams has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List. The active roster now stands at 27 players.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.
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Southern League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Shuckers Reinstate OF Jordyn Adams from the Injured List - Biloxi Shuckers
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