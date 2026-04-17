Lookouts Hold off Biscuits for 4-3 Win

Published on April 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson rounds the bases

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson rounds the bases(Montgomery Biscuits)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday night at Erlanger Park.

The Montgomery Biscuits (5-6) struck first in the second inning when Ryan Spikes lined an RBI single to right field, scoring Daniel Vellojin. A wild pitch later in the frame allowed Spikes to come home, giving Montgomery a 2-0 lead.

Chattanooga (8-3) responded in the third inning as Cade Hunter launched a two-run home run to right field, tying the game at 2-2.

The Lookouts took the lead in the fourth inning when Austin Hendrick doubled to right field, bringing home Jay Allen II to make it 3-2.

Chattanooga added another run in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Leo Balcazar, extending the advantage to 4-2.

Montgomery chipped away in the eighth inning when Will Simpson blasted a solo home run to right-center field, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

The Biscuits threatened late but could not complete the comeback, stranding multiple runners as Chattanooga held on for the one-run victory.

Kevin Abel (1-0) earned the win for the Lookouts, allowing two runs over 5.0 innings while striking out five. The Montgomery bullpen combined to allow just one run over the final four innings, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Simpson led the Biscuits offensively with his third home run of the season, while Spikes added an RBI and scored a run. Montgomery finished with seven hits but went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Chattanooga totaled six hits, including home runs from Hunter and Balcazar, and went 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits begin a six-game road series in Chattanooga against the Lookouts (Reds) on Tuesday, April 14th. Fans can purchase tickets for the following homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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