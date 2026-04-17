Gobbel Goes Deep Again, Pandas Fall 7-4 to Barons

Published on April 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Ben Gobbel homered for the second straight game, but the Rocket City Trash Pandas (5-7) could not overcome an early four-run deficit in a 7-4 loss to the Birmingham Barons (4-7) on Thursday night at Toyota Field.

Birmingham struck quickly, plating four runs in the top of the first inning and, for the second time in the series, knocking a Rocket City starter out in the opening frame. Joel Hurtado (L, 0-1) recorded the first out before issuing back-to-back walks and allowing a single to load the bases. After striking out Jeral Perez for the second out, Hurtado was unable to escape, as Calvin Harris and Wilfred Veras delivered consecutive two-run doubles to make it 4-0. Hurtado exited after 34 pitches.

The Trash Pandas responded with a run in the bottom of the first, their most productive inning this season. Wade Meckler led off with a single and moved to second on a hit-by-pitch to Gustavo Campero. Matthew Lugo drew a one-out walk, and two batters later, David Calabrese worked a bases-loaded walk to bring home a run. Meckler has now hit in all seven games he has appeared in this season and leads the league with a .429 batting average.

Lucas Mahlstedt made his second appearance of the week and allowed a run in the second inning on a Braden Montgomery RBI single after two walks opened the frame, extending the Barons' lead to 5-1.

Rocket City chipped away in the fourth inning when Tucker Flint delivered a two-out RBI double, scoring Harold Coll to make it 5-2.

Trailing 6-2 in the sixth, Coll opened the inning with a single, and two batters later, Gobbel launched a two-run home run to left field, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

That would be as close as the Trash Pandas would get. Birmingham added an insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Rikuu Nishida.

Rocket City received solid bullpen performances from Eybersson Polanco and Kenyon Yovan. Polanco worked 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Yovan followed with 3.0 innings, matching a career high while setting a new career best with six strikeouts. He allowed one run on three hits and walked one.

Coll finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored, extending his on-base streak to 11 games. Gobbel has now homered in back-to-back games and carries a five-game hitting streak.

The homestand continues Friday night with game 4 of the six-game set against the Barons. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with limited tickets remaining. RHP Jose Gonzalez (0-0, 4.22) will start for the Trash Pandas, opposite LHP Shane Murphy (1-0, 1.64) for Birmingham.

Friday's Promotions:

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented by Huntsville Utilities.

Utility Workers Appreciation Night: The Trash Pandas and Huntsville Utilities will recognize the men and women who have worked to keep the Tennessee Valley up and running during severe weather events and emergencies.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com







Southern League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.