Knoxville Smokies Announce 2026 Promotional Calendar

Published on March 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies are excited to celebrate the second season at Covenant Health Park and announce the club's promotional schedule for the 2026 season. This year's schedule includes 26 theme nights and 19 fireworks dates.

The opening series against the Birmingham Barons begins with Opening Night on Friday, April 3rd presented by the United States Air Force, starting the first of 69 home games. Following opening week starts the first six-game homestand, accompanied by the return of weekly promotions including All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday presented by Flying Panda, Feel-Good Friday presented by Gary Yeomans Ford, and the Summer Fireworks Series presented by Coors Light and Covenant Health. Also returning throughout the season are Chick-fil-A Fridays.

Iconic fan-favorite nights returning to the ballpark include Free Beer Night (April 7th), Wrestling Night (June 6th), and Christmas in July (July 11th). The 2026 promotional schedule features several new themes, including Dancing with the Smokies Night (April 25th), Cinco de Mayo Celebration (May 5th), and Country Night (June 19th). Paint the Park Pink will take place on July 31st, with players wearing pink specialty jerseys benefitting the American Cancer Society. These jerseys will be available for auction. On August 1st, the Smokies will pay homage to the Knoxville Giants, one of the founding members of the Negro Southern League. Knoxville Giants Nights are presented by Ebony and Ivory Brewing and feature specialty jerseys available for auction.

Season giveaways include a Camo Replica Jersey presented by Advent Electric (May 8th) and a Moises Ballesteros bobblehead presented by Specialty Stainless (May 24th).

New for the season is the debut of Knox Vegas. Celebrated every Thursday, Knox Vegas pays tribute to the high-energy atmosphere of game nights, the unforgettable buzz of "The Strip", and larger-than-life personality that makes Knoxville one of a kind. This new identity captures that spirit with classic baseball tradition and a show-stopping aesthetic. Knox Vegas is more than just a uniform; it's an identity and experience. Knox Vegas Nights include: April 9th, April 23rd, May 7th, June 4th, June 18th, July 2nd, July 9th, July 30th, August 13th, and September 3rd.

Single game tickets are on sale now, plus more promotions and giveaways will be announced. Stay tuned via social media or at smokiesbaseball.com for more information.







