Tickets for Harry Potter© Night, Used Car Night, and More on Sale Now

Published on March 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
Fans can now secure their seats for these special promotional nights:
Saturday, May 2 - Negro League Appreciation Night presented by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center & Food City
The Lookouts will honor Chattanooga's Negro League history by wearing special Chattanooga Choo-Choos jerseys, celebrating the team that played at Engel Stadium from 1940-1946. During the game, former Negro League Players will be available to meet and sign autographs. The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition Choo-Choos jersey pillow. Fans can also enjoy a pre-game concert by the Ogya World Music Band from 5-6 p.m. near the Rock City Bar(n).
Saturday, May 30 - Looie's Birthday Bash presented by FirstBank
Fans are invited to celebrate their favorite mascot at Looie's Birthday Bash. The first 1,000 fans will receive an exclusive Looie the Lookout bobblehead presented by FirstBank. A pre-game set by DJ Kev will kick off the festivities from 5-6 p.m. near the Rock City Bar(n).
Saturday, July 25 - Harry Potter© Night
Harry Potter© Night arrives at Erlanger Park featuring an exclusive house-themed ticket package that includes a special Harry Potter© Night hat. A spell-tacular pre-game concert by Benjamin Van Winkle runs from 5-6 p.m. near the Rock City Bar(n)
Saturday, August 8 - Used Car Night presented by TVFCU
One of Minor League Baseball's most iconic promotions returns for its 35th year. Fans will have the chance to drive home in one of several pre-loved used cars, with additional car-themed prizes awarded throughout the night.
