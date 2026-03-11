Adventure Awaits at Erlanger Park: Dinos, Pirates, Princesses & More

Published on March 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Fans can now secure their seats for these special promotional nights:

Sunday, May 3 - Princess & Pirates Night

Hello, royalty & Ahoy, mateys! Rule the kingdom and the high sea at Princess & Pirates Day on Sunday, May 3 at Erlanger Park. Before we set sail for first pitch, enjoy a magical pre-game tea party with your favorite princesses with our VIP ticket package. Whether you're wearing a crown or an eyepatch, it's sure to be a royally arrrr-mazing day at the ballpark! It's also Kids Club Sunday at Erlanger Park! Kids Club members can enjoy exclusive pregame activities, then spend the afternoon cheering on the Lookouts. Stick around for Food City Family Fun for all ages, including post-game kids run the bases and catch on the field.

Friday, May 15 - Faith & Family Night~ Delivered by Elite Moving

Faith, Family, & Fireworks! Join your Lookouts on Friday, May 15th for a night of fellowship and fun delivered by Elite Moving! Come early for a pre-game concert by The Union, then enjoy Lookouts baseball and a spectacular post-game fireworks show!

Weekend of June 27,28 - Dino Weekend

Welcome... to Dino Weekend! For two unforgettable days, Erlanger Park transforms into a prehistoric adventure thanks to Eds Dinosaur Live! The concourse will be filled with towering dinosaurs delivering jaw-dropping encounters and epic photo ops around every corner. Fans can also enjoy a pre-game concert near the Rock City Bar(n) before the first pitch!

Saturday, September 12 - Bluegrass Night

Get ready for some pickin' & grinnin' at Erlanger Park! Join your Lookouts for Bluegrass Night on Saturday, September 12 and kick off the night with the sweet sounds of live bluegrass music and Scenic City views. From 5-6pm, fans can enjoy a pre-game concert by the Mountain Cove Band before a night of Lookouts baseball under the lights.







