Lookouts Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule
Published on March 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Single-game tickets for the Chattanooga Lookouts' 2026 season at Erlanger Park are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online at Lookouts.com for all regular-season games during what will be the club's highly anticipated inaugural season at the new downtown ballpark. Opening Day is already sold out, but tickets for Wednesday, April 15 and the rest of Opening Week are on sale now.
To celebrate the start of single-game ticket sales, Looie the Lookout is offering a limited-time No Fees promotion on online ticket purchases. From Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. through Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m., fans can purchase single-game tickets without any ticketing fees for nearly every game on the 2026 schedule. The offer is valid online only, for any seating location and any game, based on availability. Opening Day and the May 13 School Day game are excluded from the promotion.
The 2026 season at Erlanger Park will feature a packed promotional calendar filled with themed nights, giveaways, concerts, fireworks, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the summer.
Below is the full promotional calendar announced today:
2026 PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR
APRIL
Tuesday, April 14 - Opening Day (SOLD OUT)
Wednesday, April 15 - Jackie Robinson Day
Sunday, April 19 - Daniel Tiger & Friends Day presented by PBS & WTCI
Thursday, April 30 - Golf Night presented by Albatross & Tennessee Golf Foundation
MAY
Friday, May 1 - Star Wars Night
Saturday, May 2 - Negro League Appreciation Day presented by Bessie Smith Cultural Center & Food City
Sunday, May 3 - Princess & Pirates Day with pregame tea party & Little Lookouts Sunday presented by Creative Discovery Museum
Tuesday, May 12 - Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Volunteer Behavioral Health
Wednesday, May 13 - School Day
Thursday, May 14 - COPA with DJ Carlos
Friday, May 15 - Faith & Family Night presented by Elite Moving
Saturday, May 16 - Margaritaville Night presented by HHM
Sunday, May 17 - Senior Day / Scout Day presented by Right at Home
- Half-price Corner Reserved or Concourse passes for seniors (60+)
Wednesday, May 27 - Dogs at the Diamond
Thursday, May 28 - Strike Out Stroke presented by Erlanger
Friday, May 29 - Titans Night
Saturday, May 30 - Looie's Birthday Bash presented by FirstBank
Sunday, May 31 - Military Appreciation Day
- Free Corner Reserved or Concourse passes for active-duty or retired military and families while supplies last (available at ticket window with ID)
JUNE
Wednesday, June 10 - 90s Night presented by Great Clips
Thursday, June 11 - World Softball Night presented by Connect Sports
Friday, June 12 - Conservation Night presented by Tennessee Aquarium
Saturday, June 13 - In My Lookouts Era Night
Sunday, June 14 - Little Lookouts Sunday presented by Creative Discovery Museum
Tuesday, June 23 - World Soccer Night / COPA
Friday, June 26 - Unum Night presented by UNUM Group
Saturday, June 27 - Dino Weekend
Sunday, June 28 - Dino Weekend
JULY
Friday, July 17 - Sunday, July 19 - Wreckers Weekend Extravaganza presented by Miller Industries
Thursday, July 23 - Singles Night (Right Field Bar activation)
Friday, July 24 - Christmas in July
Saturday, July 25 - Harry Potter Night
AUGUST
Tuesday, August 4 - Back to School Night
Wednesday, August 5 - Women in Sports Night
Thursday, August 6 - Racing Night
Friday, August 7 - Agriculture Night
Saturday, August 8 - Used Car Night presented by TVFCU
Tuesday, August 18 - History of Baseball in Chattanooga Night presented by Bessie Smith Cultural Center & Food City
Wednesday, August 19 - Dogs at the Diamond
Friday, August 21 - College Football Night / UTC Night presented by UTC
Saturday, August 22 - Grateful Dead Night
Sunday, August 23 - Little Lookouts Sunday presented by Creative Discovery Museum
Tuesday, August 25 - Miracle League Night presented by Builtwell Bank
Thursday, August 27 - AUGtoberfest Night
Saturday, August 29 - Throwback Night / ZOOperstars! presented by Coca-Cola
Sunday, August 30 - First Responders Night
SEPTEMBER
Tuesday, September 8 - Happy 250th Birthday America Night / 2 Hot Dogs for 50¢ Special
Wednesday, September 9 - Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night
Thursday, September 10 - Hispanic Heritage Night / COPA
Friday, September 11 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Erlanger
Saturday, September 12 - Bluegrass Night
Sunday, September 13 - Deaf Awareness Day
2026 GIVEAWAYS
20,000 Erlanger Park Clear Bags (April 14-19)
5,000 Magnet Schedules (April 14-19)
1,000 Choo-Choos Jersey Pillows (May 2)
1,000 Seat Cushions (May 17)
500 Titans Headbands (May 29)
2,000 Looie Bobbleheads (May 30 & Sept 9)
1,000 Throwback Replica Jerseys (June 10)
1,000 Beer Steins (Aug 27)
1,000 Viewfinders (Aug 29)
1,000 Erlanger Park Stadium Replicas (Sept 11)
SPECIALTY JERSEYS
Choo-Choos - May 2 & Aug 18
Star Wars - May 1
Montañas - May 14, June 23 & Sept 10
Aquarium - June 12
Wreckers - July 17-19
Harry Potter - July 25
Deaf Awareness - Sept 13
DAILY PROMOTIONS
Thirsty Thursday™
Fireworks Friday
Saturday Concert Series
Family Sunday Funday featuring post-game Food City Family Fun including kids run the bases and catch on the field.
Sundays will also feature a canned food drive, where fans can receive BOGO concourse passes (limit four per person) when purchasing at the ticket window.
Single-game tickets are available now at Lookouts.com, where fans can also take advantage of the No Fees promotion running through Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m.
Season tickets and group outing packages for the 2026 season are also available by visiting Lookouts.com or calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-2208.
Southern League Stories from March 17, 2026
- Lookouts Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule - Chattanooga Lookouts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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