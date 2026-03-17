Lookouts Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on March 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Single-game tickets for the Chattanooga Lookouts' 2026 season at Erlanger Park are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online at Lookouts.com for all regular-season games during what will be the club's highly anticipated inaugural season at the new downtown ballpark. Opening Day is already sold out, but tickets for Wednesday, April 15 and the rest of Opening Week are on sale now.

To celebrate the start of single-game ticket sales, Looie the Lookout is offering a limited-time No Fees promotion on online ticket purchases. From Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. through Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m., fans can purchase single-game tickets without any ticketing fees for nearly every game on the 2026 schedule. The offer is valid online only, for any seating location and any game, based on availability. Opening Day and the May 13 School Day game are excluded from the promotion.

The 2026 season at Erlanger Park will feature a packed promotional calendar filled with themed nights, giveaways, concerts, fireworks, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the summer.

Below is the full promotional calendar announced today:

2026 PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR

APRIL

Tuesday, April 14 - Opening Day (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, April 15 - Jackie Robinson Day

Sunday, April 19 - Daniel Tiger & Friends Day presented by PBS & WTCI

Thursday, April 30 - Golf Night presented by Albatross & Tennessee Golf Foundation

MAY

Friday, May 1 - Star Wars Night

Saturday, May 2 - Negro League Appreciation Day presented by Bessie Smith Cultural Center & Food City

Sunday, May 3 - Princess & Pirates Day with pregame tea party & Little Lookouts Sunday presented by Creative Discovery Museum

Tuesday, May 12 - Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Volunteer Behavioral Health

Wednesday, May 13 - School Day

Thursday, May 14 - COPA with DJ Carlos

Friday, May 15 - Faith & Family Night presented by Elite Moving

Saturday, May 16 - Margaritaville Night presented by HHM

Sunday, May 17 - Senior Day / Scout Day presented by Right at Home

- Half-price Corner Reserved or Concourse passes for seniors (60+)

Wednesday, May 27 - Dogs at the Diamond

Thursday, May 28 - Strike Out Stroke presented by Erlanger

Friday, May 29 - Titans Night

Saturday, May 30 - Looie's Birthday Bash presented by FirstBank

Sunday, May 31 - Military Appreciation Day

- Free Corner Reserved or Concourse passes for active-duty or retired military and families while supplies last (available at ticket window with ID)

JUNE

Wednesday, June 10 - 90s Night presented by Great Clips

Thursday, June 11 - World Softball Night presented by Connect Sports

Friday, June 12 - Conservation Night presented by Tennessee Aquarium

Saturday, June 13 - In My Lookouts Era Night

Sunday, June 14 - Little Lookouts Sunday presented by Creative Discovery Museum

Tuesday, June 23 - World Soccer Night / COPA

Friday, June 26 - Unum Night presented by UNUM Group

Saturday, June 27 - Dino Weekend

Sunday, June 28 - Dino Weekend

JULY

Friday, July 17 - Sunday, July 19 - Wreckers Weekend Extravaganza presented by Miller Industries

Thursday, July 23 - Singles Night (Right Field Bar activation)

Friday, July 24 - Christmas in July

Saturday, July 25 - Harry Potter Night

AUGUST

Tuesday, August 4 - Back to School Night

Wednesday, August 5 - Women in Sports Night

Thursday, August 6 - Racing Night

Friday, August 7 - Agriculture Night

Saturday, August 8 - Used Car Night presented by TVFCU

Tuesday, August 18 - History of Baseball in Chattanooga Night presented by Bessie Smith Cultural Center & Food City

Wednesday, August 19 - Dogs at the Diamond

Friday, August 21 - College Football Night / UTC Night presented by UTC

Saturday, August 22 - Grateful Dead Night

Sunday, August 23 - Little Lookouts Sunday presented by Creative Discovery Museum

Tuesday, August 25 - Miracle League Night presented by Builtwell Bank

Thursday, August 27 - AUGtoberfest Night

Saturday, August 29 - Throwback Night / ZOOperstars! presented by Coca-Cola

Sunday, August 30 - First Responders Night

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday, September 8 - Happy 250th Birthday America Night / 2 Hot Dogs for 50¢ Special

Wednesday, September 9 - Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night

Thursday, September 10 - Hispanic Heritage Night / COPA

Friday, September 11 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Erlanger

Saturday, September 12 - Bluegrass Night

Sunday, September 13 - Deaf Awareness Day

2026 GIVEAWAYS

20,000 Erlanger Park Clear Bags (April 14-19)

5,000 Magnet Schedules (April 14-19)

1,000 Choo-Choos Jersey Pillows (May 2)

1,000 Seat Cushions (May 17)

500 Titans Headbands (May 29)

2,000 Looie Bobbleheads (May 30 & Sept 9)

1,000 Throwback Replica Jerseys (June 10)

1,000 Beer Steins (Aug 27)

1,000 Viewfinders (Aug 29)

1,000 Erlanger Park Stadium Replicas (Sept 11)

SPECIALTY JERSEYS

Choo-Choos - May 2 & Aug 18

Star Wars - May 1

Montañas - May 14, June 23 & Sept 10

Aquarium - June 12

Wreckers - July 17-19

Harry Potter - July 25

Deaf Awareness - Sept 13

DAILY PROMOTIONS

Thirsty Thursday™

Fireworks Friday

Saturday Concert Series

Family Sunday Funday featuring post-game Food City Family Fun including kids run the bases and catch on the field.

Sundays will also feature a canned food drive, where fans can receive BOGO concourse passes (limit four per person) when purchasing at the ticket window.

Single-game tickets are available now at Lookouts.com, where fans can also take advantage of the No Fees promotion running through Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Season tickets and group outing packages for the 2026 season are also available by visiting Lookouts.com or calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-2208.







Southern League Stories from March 17, 2026

Lookouts Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule - Chattanooga Lookouts

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