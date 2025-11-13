MLS to Align Calendar with Top Leagues Around the World

NEW YORK / PALM BEACH, FL - Major League Soccer today announced a shift in its competition calendar, aligning the league's schedule with the world's top soccer leagues. Beginning in the summer of 2027, MLS will adopt a summer-to-spring season format, marking one of the most significant developments in the league's history. MLS is continuing to work with the MLSPA to finalize agreement on a transition plan.

In conjunction with this transition, MLS will introduce a new regular season format that blends elements of the global game with North American sports traditions. The league will also review potential adjustments to its Audi MLS Cup Playoffs format as part of an ongoing evaluation process but has not yet finalized any changes.

The calendar transition and the new regular season structure were approved during today's MLS Board of Governors meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The calendar shift is one of the most important decisions in our history," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "Aligning our schedule with the world's top leagues will strengthen our clubs' global competitiveness, create better opportunities in the transfer market, and ensure our Audi MLS Cup Playoffs take center stage without interruption. It marks the start of a new era for our league and for soccer in North America."

2027-28 Season Structure

The 2027-28 MLS regular season will kick off in mid-to-late July 2027 and conclude with the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup presented by Audi in late May 2028.

Like many other major international leagues, MLS will observe a midwinter break from mid-December through early February, with no league matches scheduled in January.

Before the change to the new calendar, MLS will stage a transition season from February to May 2027, featuring a 14-game regular season, playoffs, and MLS Cup. The results will determine 2027 qualification for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup.

Strategic Benefits of the Calendar Shift

The updated MLS season footprint will see the following strategic benefits:

Optimize the Global Transfer Market for Players: Aligning with global schedules allows MLS clubs to participate more effectively in the world's primary transfer window, improving opportunities to acquire and sell top talent.

Maximize Player Signings: With the majority of global player transfers occurring in the summer, participation in the most active transfer window will now enhance, rather than disrupt, a team's ambitions for the season. With marquee players joining in the summer window, the new calendar

allows MLS teams to fully acclimate summer transfers before the MLS regular season and cup competitions begin.

Align with the FIFA International Match Calendar: Developed in consideration of the FIFA international match calendar, the new calendar will significantly reduce conflicts between MLS league matches and national team call-ups for players, particularly during summer tournaments.

Elevate the Playoffs: The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup will be played in May, delivering ideal timing and weather for the pinnacle of the MLS season, uninterrupted by FIFA international match windows. This change would also provide premier placement on the sports calendar, ensuring maximum attention and visibility for the league's most important matches.

Two-Year Process Led to Decision

This change follows a two-year review process that began in October 2023, incorporating feedback from owners, club executives, players, the MLSPA, partners, and fans. Research conducted throughout the process revealed strong support for the shift, including 92% of league soccer viewers - defined as those

who have watched at least one professional club soccer match during the most recent season - supporting the calendar change. Fans cited several key benefits to the new schedule, including improved player performance, better alignment with international competitions, and a May postseason.

MLS also conducted extensive weather and logistics analyses to ensure a high-quality fan experience. While the final schedule footprint is still being determined, the league intends to limit the number of home matches in northern markets during December and February.

Although the start and end dates of the season will change, the vast majority of MLS matches will still be played within the same general timeframe as today's schedule. Initial projections for the 2027-28 season indicate that 91% of matches will fall within the current MLS season window.

MLS NEXT Pro has been a part of MLS' discussions over the last several months and will continue to have conversations with their owners to make a decision.

Additional details regarding the 2027 transition season, 2027-28 regular season, and new competition formats will be announced at a later date.

Quotes on MLS Plans to Align its Calendar with the World's Top Leagues

Mauricio Pochettino - Head Coach, U.S. Men's National Team

"For sure this is a great step forward for MLS to be on par with the top leagues in the world. Having managed club teams and now the U.S. National Team, the ability to align with the international calendar will have a huge positive impact for the players, coaches and clubs. This also extends beyond the senior national teams; it will allow us to have access to the youth national team players during critical periods of international competition, further advancing their development."

Gregg Berhalter - Director of Football and Head Coach, Chicago Fire FC

"The beauty of MLS is how it has evolved over the years, and another step in that evolution is aligning with the top leagues in the world. Moving to an international calendar helps position MLS on par with the best."

Clint Dempsey - Former U.S. Men's National Team Captain and MLS Great

"Having MLS on the same timetable as the rest of the world is great. Whether you're in MLS, Europe, or anywhere else, being aligned means players are sharper when they get called into camp and it's easier for everyone - players, coaches, and fans - to follow the game year-round."

Brad Sims - CEO, New York City FC

"Soccer is already seeing incredible levels of growth in North America, and aligning the league's schedule to follow the international calendar provides us with the best opportunity to continue building off this momentum. We look forward to competing under this new league format and welcoming everyone to Etihad Park for its inaugural season in 2027."

Will Kuntz - General Manager, LA Galaxy

"Moving to the international calendar is going to be a massive game changer, especially for roster building. It finally allows us to operate in sync with the global transfer market. We'll be able to sign players when the biggest talent movement happens - in the summer - instead of midseason when integration is difficult."

David Lee - President of Soccer Operations and General Manager, Sporting Kansas City

"I believe the change in our competition calendar has the potential for transformational benefits for MLS in the years to come. While the majority of the footprint of matches will remain the same as the current schedule, moving the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, our most important period of the season, to now take place in a less cluttered domestic sports landscape while also avoiding the playoffs being interrupted by international FIFA windows will be a significant improvement."







