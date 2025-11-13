Revolution Club Statement on MLS Schedule Transition & Move to Apple TV
Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
The Revolution welcome today's Board of Governors vote to align Major League Soccer's schedule with the international soccer calendar beginning in 2027, an important milestone in the continued evolution of our league. For years, the misalignment of our transfer windows has posed challenges for the Revolution and all MLS clubs, often complicating negotiations for both incoming and outgoing players, or causing disruptions for teams as they prepared to enter the playoffs. By adopting this new format, we will be better positioned to compete for top talent on equal footing with the leading leagues worldwide.
The summer-to-spring competition calendar also positions the MLS Cup Playoffs in May, the ideal timing and weather conditions for the most important part of our season, without interruptions for FIFA international windows. Now, our players can be in their best condition to compete in a championship season that better aligns with the rest of the soccer world.
We also appreciate the league's proactive steps to minimize the impact of this transition on cold-weather markets like New England, where seasonal climates can significantly affect the matchday experience. Revolution fans can be confident that more than 90% of the league's games fall within today's current MLS footprint. Additionally, the league schedule will minimize the number of home games the Revolution play in the winter by having us on the road both before and after the winter break.
Finally, we are excited by today's announcement that starting in 2026, MLS will be available to all Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost, bringing our league to a wider audience, without a standalone subscription. Beginning next season, MLS full-season ticket holders will receive a full Apple TV subscription at no additional charge, providing enhanced value with access to every MLS and Leagues Cup match, with no blackouts, in addition to Apple TV's original series, films, and other live sports.
Major League Soccer Stories from November 13, 2025
- Revolution Club Statement on MLS Schedule Transition & Move to Apple TV - New England Revolution
- MLS Announces Change to Schedule, Adopting Summer-To-Spring Calendar for 2027-28 Season. What It Means and Why It's Important - FC Cincinnati
- Statement from Toronto FC - Toronto FC
- Major League Soccer Is Coming to Apple TV Starting in 2026 - MLS
- MLS to Align Calendar with Top Leagues Around the World - MLS
- Pedro de la Vega Named to the Shortlist for 2025 FIFA Puskás Award - Seattle Sounders FC
- Four Columbus Crew Players Called up for November FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Inter Miami CF to Host Watch Party Presented by Heineken for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Legend Chris Wondolowski Named to National Soccer Hall of Fame 2026 Class - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Launches Its First Winter Camps Following a Successful Summer - Inter Miami CF
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 13, 2025 - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Retains Defender Josh Yaro for 2026 Season - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Club Statement on MLS Schedule Transition & Move to Apple TV
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 13, 2025
- Revolution Homegrown Midfielder Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team
- Revolution Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Called up to Nigeria National Team