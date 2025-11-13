Inter Miami CF to Host Watch Party Presented by Heineken for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals

Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Join Inter Miami CF at La Tropical in Wynwood for a watch party presented by Heineken on Sunday, November 23 as Inter Miami CF takes on Cincinnati FC on the road in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals! Catch all the match excitement live on La Tropical's jumbo screen and immerse yourself in a historical moment for the Club as it enters the MLS Cup Playoff Semifinals for the first time ever.

Event Details

Date: November 23rd, 2025

Location: La Tropical | 42 NE 25th St, Miami, FL 33137-4833

Giveaway: Signed items via raffle at halftime

Event Time: 5:00 pm | Doors open at 3:30 pm

All fans are welcome! Be among the first 100 fans to arrive and receive a voucher for a free drink. Once the voucher is handed to a bartender, the fan will be automatically entered into a special raffle at halftime for a chance to win exclusive prizes signed by Inter Miami CF First Team players!

Indulge in an atmosphere fit for our vibrant group of fans, featuring ice cold Heineken beverages, a custom menu with an abundance of flavorful options and activations scattered throughout the venue featuring additional Inter Miami partners. Come out and support the team!







Major League Soccer Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.