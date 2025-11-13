Four Columbus Crew Players Called up for November FIFA International Window

Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - Four Columbus Crew First Team players - goalkeepers Nicholas Hagen (Guatemala) and Patrick Schulte (United States); defender Tristan Brown (United States Under-19s); and midfielder Max Arfsten (United States); - have received call-ups to represent their nations during the November FIFA International Window. Additionally, Crew Academy striker Chase Adams is currently competing with the United States Under-17 Men's National Team at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Doha, Qatar while defender Owen Presthus joined the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team.

Arfsten and Schulte were named to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster on Nov. 6 for two international friendlies, against Paraguay at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., on Nov. 15 and Uruguay at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 18. Midfielder Sean Zawadzki, originally named to the roster, has withdrawn after sustaining an injury during the Crew's playoff match at FC Cincinnati on Nov. 8.

Brown joined the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team in Wrexam, Wales, from Nov. 10-18 ahead of the UEFA U-19 Youth Tournament. The U-19s faced Germany on Nov. 12 at Hops & Barley Community Stadium in Ryl and will play Wales on Nov. 15 and Japan on Nov. 18 at the STÃ ÂK Racecourse in Wrexham. The Homegrown defender became the second-youngest player in Crew history to debut in MLS at 17 years, five months and three days, helping secure a 0-0 draw vs. NYCFC on March 22. Brown made six regular season appearances this season.

Hagen and Guatemala close 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying against Panama on Nov. 13 and Suriname on Nov. 18 at the Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera in Guatemala City. Hagen, who owns 56 appearances for Guatemala, competed in the 2021, 2023 and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, as well as 2022 World Cup Qualifying matches. The 29-year-old logged three regular season starts and 13 saves for the Crew in 2025.

Adams and the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team are currently competing at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Adams started in the United States' World Cup Group I match against Tajikistan on Nov. 8, helping the team advance to the Round of 32. In 2025, the Naperville, Ill., native registered his first double-digit scoring season in MLS NEXT Pro, when he led Crew 2 with 10 goals in 1,582 minutes while adding two assists.

Presthus joined the U.S. U-20 MNT for a training camp from Nov. 10-18 in San Jose, Costa Rica. The U-20s take on Costa Rica on Nov. 15 and Nov. 18 at the Estadio Piedades de Santa Ana. Presthus started 17 matches, tallying one goal and two assists with Crew 2 this season. In August, the New Albany, Ohio native was loaned to Hartford Athletic, where he went on to made five appearances (three starts), scored in his debut on Aug. 23 vs. Rhode Island FC and earned Defender of the Game and USL Championship Player of the Week honors.







