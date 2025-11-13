Pedro de la Vega Named to the Shortlist for 2025 FIFA Puskás Award

Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - FIFA today announced the shortlist for the 2025 Puskás Award, given to the most spectacular goal scored in men's soccer globally from August 11, 2024 to August 2, 2025. Sounders FC midfielder Pedro de la Vega was included among the 11 finalists for his sensational volley in Seattle's 7-0 win over Liga MX side Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 action on July 31. The list of nominated goals, compiled by FIFA in conjunction with football stakeholders, are now available to view and vote on FIFA.com until Wednesday, December 3.

After registering to vote on FIFA.com, fans can rank the three best goals, with five points allocated to the first choice, three points to the second choice and one point to the third choice. The winner will be determined by an equal 50% split between fan votes and those cast by a panel of FIFA Legends. Full details of the voting procedure can be found in the Rules of Allocation.

With Seattle already leading Cruz Azul 6-0 in second-half stoppage time, defender Alex Roldan sent a long, looping cross from just past midfield to a waiting de la Vega inside the top corner of the 18-yard box. The Argentine meticulously tracked the pass and, in one motion, smoothly met it first-time with the inside of his right foot, launching a precise shot across the goal face to the far post. After glancing the inside of the post, the ball bounced off the base frame and pinged the near post - hitting the woodwork three times without touching the net - leaving La Máquina goalkeeper Kevin Mier frozen and unable to react.

From The Athletic: Pedro de la Vega and the Art of Scoring a Puskás Award Contender

It sealed an emphatic 7-0 win for Sounders FC over the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner in the first Group Stage match of Leagues Cup 2025. The Rave Green went on to win the competition, becoming the first MLS team to capture every major trophy in North American soccer (Lamar U.S. Open Cup, MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup). De la Vega scored three goals and earned the Best Player Award for the tournament, as Seattle went unbeaten in six games and outscored its opponents 16-2.

De la Vega's strike made the 2025 Puskás Award shortlist alongside 10 other goals from across global soccer. He becomes the first Sounders FC player and fifth MLS player to be included, following Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati, 2023), Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy, 2019), Camilo Sanvezzo (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2014) and Eric Hassli (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2012). Should he win, de la Vega would become the first MLS player to take home the global honor.

As part of today's announcement, FIFA also announced the shortlist for the 2025 FIFA Marta Award, given to the best goal scored in women's soccer globally from August 11, 2024, to August 2, 2025. Seattle Reign FC defender Jordyn Bugg was included among the 11 players on the list for her game-winning strike against the North Carolina Courage on March 22. Fans can also register to vote for that award on FIFA.com until Wednesday, December 3.

Sounders FC's season ended on November 8 with a shootout loss to Minnesota United FC in Game 3 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. The Rave Green officially enter the offseason, with preparations underway for the 2026 campaign.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.