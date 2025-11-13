Inter Miami CF Launches Its First Winter Camps Following a Successful Summer

Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







After the success of the inaugural edition of the Inter Miami Camps this summer, Inter Miami CF is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Inter Miami Winter Camps, a new opportunity for boys and girls to train like Club players during the winter break.

From December 27 to 30, boys and girls ages six to 16 will be able to participate in these official camps, led by certified Inter Miami CF coaches and based on the Club's Freedom to Dream methodology and values. Over the course of four days, participants will partake in specialized sessions for both field players and goalkeepers, in a safe and development-focused environment.

The Winter Camps build on the achievements of the summer: the first edition of the Inter Miami Camps brought together over a thousand boys and girls in a multi-week program featuring dozens of coaches, including members of our Academy's staff. Some participants have since joined various Inter Miami CF Academy teams, solidifying the camps as a genuine pathway to the next competitive level.

Beyond training, the Inter Miami Winter Camps offer a complete experience including quality fútbol, camaraderie with other young players, and daily inspiration drawn from the Club's philosophy and core values.

For more information, program details, and pricing, visit intermiamicfcamps.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.