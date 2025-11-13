Major League Soccer Is Coming to Apple TV Starting in 2026

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer and Apple today announced that beginning in 2026, all MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost.

Starting next season, fans can watch every regular-season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more - all included with an Apple TV subscription*. The standalone MLS Season Pass subscription on the Apple TV app will conclude at the end of the 2025 season.

This next chapter of the Apple and MLS partnership builds on the momentum established over the past three seasons, and will continue to deliver MLS matches, studio shows, and VOD content in more than 100 countries and regions, offering fans a single destination to watch every MLS match - with no blackouts. The evolution further streamlines access to MLS for fans at a pivotal moment for soccer in North America, including as anticipation grows for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The move enhances value for fans and brings MLS alongside Apple TV's acclaimed original series, films, documentaries, Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders, Formula 1 races in the U.S., and more. As part of the transition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.

In addition to every live match, Apple TV subscribers will have access to studio programming along with a wide range of complementary on-demand content.

"Our partnership with Apple has always been about innovating for our fans," said Don Garber, Commissioner, Major League Soccer. "Bringing every MLS match to Apple TV takes that vision to the next level by making it easier than ever for fans everywhere to watch, connect, and be part of the game."

"We're thrilled to bring MLS to more fans around the world next season on Apple TV," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "Every match, all in one place, alongside incredible Apple Originals - it's a win for fans everywhere."

This year marked Major League Soccer's 30th season, underscoring continued expansion and sustained growth across the league. Strong performance across viewership, attendance, and digital and social platforms highlights MLS's growing presence throughout North America and beyond. Fueled by passionate supporters and the global appeal of stars such as Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min, the league is deepening fan engagement and solidifying its position as a leading sports property on the world stage.

