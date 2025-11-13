Statement from Toronto FC

Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Through almost two years of thoughtful discussion and consideration, the proposed changes to the MLS competition calendar and format made clear that aligning with the top leagues in the world would strengthen MLS on the pitch and position the league for continued growth. To be sure, the calendar change discussion also raised challenges related to the weather for a number of the league's most northern-based teams, but we are confident in the efforts that have been made, and will remain a priority for the entire league, to address it. It was our view that with more than 90 per cent of the proposed MLS schedule staying consistent with its current format, the benefits to the future league product outweighed the potential challenges. We look forward to working with the league and our team partners to ensure that this evolution for Major League Soccer is a win for all involved, but especially our fans.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.