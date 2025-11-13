Statement from Toronto FC
Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Through almost two years of thoughtful discussion and consideration, the proposed changes to the MLS competition calendar and format made clear that aligning with the top leagues in the world would strengthen MLS on the pitch and position the league for continued growth. To be sure, the calendar change discussion also raised challenges related to the weather for a number of the league's most northern-based teams, but we are confident in the efforts that have been made, and will remain a priority for the entire league, to address it. It was our view that with more than 90 per cent of the proposed MLS schedule staying consistent with its current format, the benefits to the future league product outweighed the potential challenges. We look forward to working with the league and our team partners to ensure that this evolution for Major League Soccer is a win for all involved, but especially our fans.
Major League Soccer Stories from November 13, 2025
- Revolution Club Statement on MLS Schedule Transition & Move to Apple TV - New England Revolution
- MLS Announces Change to Schedule, Adopting Summer-To-Spring Calendar for 2027-28 Season. What It Means and Why It's Important - FC Cincinnati
- Statement from Toronto FC - Toronto FC
- Major League Soccer Is Coming to Apple TV Starting in 2026 - MLS
- MLS to Align Calendar with Top Leagues Around the World - MLS
- Pedro de la Vega Named to the Shortlist for 2025 FIFA Puskás Award - Seattle Sounders FC
- Four Columbus Crew Players Called up for November FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Inter Miami CF to Host Watch Party Presented by Heineken for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Legend Chris Wondolowski Named to National Soccer Hall of Fame 2026 Class - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Launches Its First Winter Camps Following a Successful Summer - Inter Miami CF
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 13, 2025 - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Retains Defender Josh Yaro for 2026 Season - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Statement from Toronto FC
- Toronto FC Announce Year-End Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 Season
- Five Toronto FC Academy Products Named to Canada Men's FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Roster
- Toronto FC (4) - Orlando City SC (2) Postgame Summary
- Los Angeles FC (2) - Toronto FC (0) Postgame Summary