Toronto FC Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS Season

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today the full 34-game 2026 regular season schedule for Toronto FC.

TFC will open its 20th season in MLS on Saturday, February 21, against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium with kick-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Reds will play their Canadian rivals, Vancouver Whitecaps, on Saturday, February 28 and the following week against FC Cincinnati on Sunday, March 8 at TQL Stadium.

After a three-game road stretch to open the 2026 campaign due to the ongoing upgrades at BMO Field ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Toronto FC will return to play their Home Opener on March 14 against New York Red Bulls. Kick-off time will be announced at a later date. Toronto will conclude its MLS regular season on Saturday, November 7, as TFC visits the 2025 Supporters' Shield winners, Philadelphia Union, on Decision Day.

TFC's early-season matches will be played at the newly expanded World Cup-ready BMO Field, featuring approximately 17,000 new temporary seats and 32 new suites, bringing stadium capacity to 45,000 for the tournament. The club's nine-game homestand of fixtures to begin the home stretch of the season will allow the venue to be ready for Canada's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup fixture on June 12, followed by five tournament matches before the venue is turned back to our club after the FIFA deconstruction phase in early August. To accommodate climate considerations, weekend home matches in March, April, and May will feature afternoon kickoff times, which will be announced at a later date.

Toronto FC will host two matches during the Canadian National Exhibition. Toronto FC will square off against Charlotte FC on Wednesday, August 19 (7:30 p.m. ET), followed by a matchup against New York City FC on Saturday, August 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ticket holders will also receive free entry to the CNE.

During the 2026 season, the Reds will play 25 matches on Saturdays, six on Wednesdays and one each on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Toronto FC's home schedule features 12 games on Saturdays and five on Wednesdays.

Toronto FC will play six (6) Western Conference teams, including matchups against FC Dallas (February 21), Vancouver Whitecaps (February 28), Colorado Rapids (April 4), Austin FC (April 18), San Jose Earthquakes (May 2) and St. Louis CITY SC (September 19).

Apple TV and TSN

Starting next season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy MLS coverage alongside Apple TV's acclaimed lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and sports offerings. In addition, an Apple TV subscription will be included as part of 2026 full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs.

The complete schedule of TSN and RDS regular season matches, which will include at least one match per week featuring an MLS Canadian club, will be announced in the coming weeks.

2026 Key Dates:

Saturday, February 21: The Reds open their 20th MLS season on the road against FC Dallas

Saturday February 28: TFC will visit Canadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place

Sunday, March 8: Sunday Night Soccer will feature Toronto FC against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium

Saturday, March 14: Toronto FC host their Home Opener, welcoming New York Red Bulls

Saturday, May 9: Inter Miami visits Toronto FC at BMO Field before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Toronto

September 19: Toronto FC takes on St. Louis CITY SC in the club's first-ever match at Energizer Park

Saturday, October 10: The '401 Derby' will take place at BMO Field when the Reds squares off against CF Montréal

Saturday, November 7: Toronto FC will play their final regular season match on the road against the 2025 Supporters' Shield winners, Philadelphia Union

2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte on July 29

Charlotte FC will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 29 (Apple TV). The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28. Additional details on the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the opponent for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

MLS to Pause League Action During FIFA World Cup 2026 from May 25 - July 16

As North America welcomes the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will take a break from games, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. With a record number of MLS players expected on World Cup rosters, MLS will pause league play after matches on May 24, ahead of the FIFA mandatory player report date on May 25 and before resuming at the end of the international tournament. Five MLS stadiums will play host to World Cup games during the break, with many additional venues serving as potential host sites for national team base camps.

MLS Decision Day 2026 on November 7

The MLS regular season concludes with Decision Day 2026 on Saturday, November 7. The slate, which features Eastern Conference matches kicking off at 4 p.m. ET and Western Conference matches beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Apple TV, decides who is in and who is out in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, CF Montréal will host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in an interconference match at 7 p.m. ET on the final matchday of the season.

Uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi

Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

A full breakdown of Toronto FC's 2025 MLS schedule can be found below. View full schedule on our website here.

2026 MLS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

# DATE OPPONENT STADIUM Time (ET)

1 Saturday, February 21, 2026 FC Dallas Toyota Stadium 8:30 PM

2 Saturday, February 28, 2026 Vancouver Whitecaps FC BC Place 9:30 PM

3 Sunday, March 8, 2026 FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium 7:00 PM

4 Saturday, March 14, 2026 New York Red Bulls BMO Field TBD

5 Saturday, March 21, 2026 Columbus Crew SC BMO Field TBD

6 Saturday, April 4, 2026 Colorado Rapids BMO Field TBD

7 Saturday, April 11, 2026 FC Cincinnati BMO Field TBD

8 Saturday, April 18, 2026 Austin FC BMO Field TBD

9 Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Philadelphia Union BMO Field 7:30 PM

10 Saturday, April 25, 2026 Atlanta United BMO Field TBD

11 Saturday, May 2, 2026 San Jose Earthquakes BMO Field TBD

12 Saturday, May 9, 2026 Inter Miami CF BMO Field TBD

13 Saturday, May 16, 2026 Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium 7:30 PM

14 Saturday, May 23, 2026 Chicago Fire Soldier Field 8:30 PM

15 Thursday, July 16, 2026 CF Montréal Saputo Stadium 7:30 PM

16 Wednesday, July 22, 2026 New England Revolution Gillette Stadium 7:30 PM

17 Saturday, July 25, 2026 D.C. United Audi Field 7:30 PM

18 Friday, July 31, 2026 New York City FC Yankee Stadium 7:30 PM

19 Saturday, August 15, 2026 New England Revolution BMO Field 7:30 PM

20 Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Charlotte FC BMO Field 7:30 PM

21 Saturday, August 22, 2026 Inter Miami CF Miami Freedom Park 7:30 PM

22 Saturday, August 29, 2026 New York City FC BMO Field 7:30 PM

23 Saturday, September 5, 2026 Chicago Fire BMO Field 7:30 PM

24 Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Nashville SC BMO Field 7:30 PM

25 Saturday, September 12, 2026 Orlando City SC Inter&Co Stadium 7:30 PM

26 Saturday, September 19, 2026 St. Louis CITY SC Energizer Park 8:30 PM

27 Saturday, September 26, 2026 Nashville SC GEODIS Park 8:30 PM

28 Saturday, October 10, 2026 CF Montréal BMO Field TBD

29 Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Orlando City SC BMO Field 7:30 PM

30 Saturday, October 17, 2026 New York Red Bulls Sports Illustrated Stadium 7:30 PM

31 Saturday, October 24, 2026 Columbus Crew SC Lower.com Field 2:30 PM

32 Wednesday, October 28, 2026 D.C. United BMO Field 7:30 PM

33 Sunday, November 1, 2026 Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium 4:30 PM

34 Saturday, November 7, 2026 Philadelphia Union Subaru Park 4:00 PM

