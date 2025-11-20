Red Bull New York Announces 2026 MLS Schedule

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York, and all of Major League Soccer, have announced their 2026 MLS schedule for the upcoming season. All of Red Bull New York matches in 2026 will be broadcasted on Apple TV.

New York will kick off their season on February 21 at Inter&Co Stadium to face Orlando City SC at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the 18th time in franchise history, where the Red Bulls have begun the season on the road.

The first match of the season at Sports Illustrated Stadium will feature the Red Bulls hosting New England Revolution on February 28 with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. ET. This will be the sixth time that New York have played against New England for their home opener and the first time since 2009.

The Red Bulls will have seven midweek matches this season, with three at home and four on the road. The first midweek match of the season will be against Atlantic Cup rivals D.C. United on April 22 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

New York will face off against their cross-town rivals New York City FC twice this year, first, they will battle on May 16 at Sports Illustrated Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and then the rivalry will continue on September 18 at Yankee Stadium for the only Friday match on the schedule.

MLS will be taking a mid-season break for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that is being held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, from May 25 to July 21.

The Red Bulls will host three home matches in the month of August. In August, New York will face off against Nashville SC (August 19), Chicago Fire FC (August 22), and the Philadelphia Union (August 29).

New York will face six Western Conference teams with three being at home and three on the road. The Red Bulls will host and face off against St. Louis City SC (September 26) and San Diego FC (October 10) for the first time-ever at Sports Illustrated Stadium. New York will also host FC Dallas on May 2.

The Red Bulls will welcome Inter Miami CF to Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, October 24 with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

For Decision Day, the Red Bulls will host Atlanta United FC on Saturday, November 7 for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff.

Red Members receive all 17 home matches in their season tickets, up to two home playoff matches, and two bonus matches, exclusive Red Member events and experiences, 15% off at the BULLshop, preferred member-pricing on select concessions, Apple TV subscription, and much more.







