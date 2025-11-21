LAFC Faces Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference Semifinals of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC continues the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a road trip to face the Vancouver Whitecaps in British Columbia this Saturday, Nov. 22. The Western Conference Semifinal between two of the season's most entertaining teams kicks off from BC Place at 6:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass for free for Apple TV subscribers. Radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).
Saturday's match will feature two of the sport's biggest stars in LAFC's Son Heung-Min and Vancouver's Thomas Müller. The two former European champions have made an instant impact since arriving in MLS this summer with Son in particular winning the league's Goal of the Year award. The Korean superstar, in partnership with three-time Black & Gold All-Star Denis Bouanga, also helped set a league record for most consecutive goals scored for a team (18) as part of a duo.
LAFC is 12-7-6 all-time against Vancouver, including a 4-1-0 mark in the playoffs and a 3-0-0 record in elimination games across all competitions. The Black & Gold secured a 2-2 tie in Vancouver earlier this season but fell 1-0 to the Whitecaps at home in the club's first MLS match after competing in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.
The Black & Gold swept its Best-of-3 series against Austin to reach the Conference Semifinals for a fourth straight season - the only MLS team to achieve that feat in the last four years.
Fans can get to know more about the club on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold every Saturday night at 10 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at Vancouver Whitecaps
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m. PT
Where: BC Place; Vancouver, BC
Watch: MLS Season Pass (available for free for Apple TV subscribers)
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)
